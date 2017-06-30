Margaret Moser Tribute: Tiarra Girls (Tiffany, Tori & Sofia Baltierra)

In 2015, we noticed Margaret had her eye on us. She said she’d been following us because we started to show up in the Austin Music Awards balloting. We had no idea what the Awards were all about or that there was even an Under 18 category, but she put us on the guest list, and we got to see everything up close and how all these musicians put in all this work. That made us work harder at what we were doing.

At the Music Awards, she thought about us and introduced us to different people like Marcia Ball and Bob Schneider. We were just impressed by her attention to us. When we went to San Antonio recently and saw her at the Tex Pop Museum, Margaret introduced us to Kathy Valentine, and that was a big thing for us. Now, we actually have a gig set up at Threadgill’s with her.

One time we played the Market Square in San Antonio, and Margaret showed up unannounced. After one song, she came up onstage, took the mic, and started talking about us to the whole crowd. She will always be such an important part of our story. Without her, we probably wouldn’t have done a lot of things we’ve done.