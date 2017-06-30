Music

Margaret Moser Tribute: Angela Strehli

“Margaret was always exuberant, cherubic, and mischievous simultaneously”

As told to Bill Bentley, Fri., June 30, 2017


Angela Strehli and Denny Freeman on the last night at Antone’s original location in Austin, Feb. 24, 1979 (by Ken Hoge)

I must have met Margaret at Antone's on Sixth Street in the mid-Seventies. It was such a small scene then, and we were so committed to bringing blues to Austin. Every single person there counted.

In so many ways it was like a secret little club, and she was one of our first cheerleaders. So it was hard not to notice someone that enthusiastic about music. She had such a wide-open spirit about what she loved that it was contagious to the musicians and the audiences. And having the Austin Sun and then the Chronicle's support was critical for a fledgling club with the dubious goal of showcasing blues in Austin.

I don't believe she interviewed me then, but Margaret's reviews of my records and performances meant the world to me. Having that kind of validation early in my career was priceless and gave me so much resolve to continue doing what I loved to do. Margaret's descriptions, the way she could convey the impact of your performance with words alone, is truly art.

From the very first Austin Music Awards at Club Foot onward for years, Margaret was like my date at those celebrations, even making a tradition of giving her or us corsages! Gardenias, I believe. One didn't dress up for many occasions in Austin at the time, so the Awards shows that she had such a big part in organizing and then bringing to life were truly memorable.

Margaret was always exuberant, cherubic, and mischievous simultaneously, which when you think about it, are some of the very best qualities any of us can ever have. I was, am, and always will be one of Margaret's very biggest fans.

  • Margaret Moser Tribute: Leader of the Pack

    The importance of being Margaret Moser as told to 23 of her peers, mentors & protégés

  • Susan Antone

    “If I could do in my lifetime half of what she’s done, I’d be a happy person”

    Marcia Ball

    “She’s a music writer who writes to enlighten”

    Lou Ann Barton

    The blues belter on what it's like to have your career chronicled by the best

    Ray Benson

    Soap Creek Saloon on a 10-cent tequila night

    Alice Berry

    On the Texas Blondes: “We were just cute girls who liked cute bands”

    John Cale

    Velvet Underground co-founder on first meet: “Up walks a petite blonde with all the swagger of someone 10 feet tall”

    Alvin Crow

    Summer camp with the kids

    Joe Doerr

    Pulling out a seat at Austin music’s banquet table

    Joe Ely

    “She always stirred up whatever trouble there was”

    Roky Erickson

    On Margaret’s personal and passionate way of writing about music

    Alejandro Escovedo

    “Her love for the Velvet Underground and John Cale was the same as I had”

    Rosie Flores

    “Austin wouldn’t be Austin if it wasn’t for Margaret”

    Gary Floyd

    Promoting punk, Austin, Texas-style

    Denny Freeman

    Remembering that “little blues cult”

    Chris Gates

    The power of print – and a 20-inch dildo

    Eliza Gilkyson

    The best advice she ever received? Keep your dogs clean.

    Jon Dee Graham

    A champion of Austin music – and Austin music writers

    Emily Gimble

    “She’s such a positive force in the world”

    Warren Hood

    “She’s the coolest, hippest lady”

  • Tamir Kalifa

    Mother Falcon's mama bear

    Barbara K

    The power of music for fixing things and opening hearts

    Chris Layton

    Antone’s, 1979: Hurricane Margaret blows in

    Augie Meyers

    “You can’t replace Margaret. There’s no more people like her.”

    Eve Monsees

    The confidence booster

    Derek O'Brien

    A great writer, and a great partier, too

    Rose Reyes

    “She was the leadership in Austin journalism that made sure women, Latinos, blacks, and youth weren’t overlooked”

    The Rolling Stones

    That Margaret Moser, she’s a rainbow

    Shawn & Shandon Sahm

    Beautiful Texas sunshine

    Larry Seaman

    “I don’t want to be greedy, but I want a little more time”

    Charlie Sexton

    The United Nations of Margaret

    Jeff Smith

    The case for San Antonio as the true heart of Texas music

    Jesse Sublett

    When the Queen calls, you come

    Tiarra Girls

    “She will always be such an important part of our story”

    Kathy Valentine

    Right place, right time, right woman to share the joy with

    Jimmie Vaughan

    “Everything back then felt like us versus them – and she was one of us”

    Patricia Vonne

    Shine a light

    Monte Warden

    The career kick-starter

    Lucinda Williams

    The life of the party
