Music

Margaret Moser Tribute: Marcia Ball

“She’s a music writer who writes to enlighten”

as told to Belinda Acosta, Fri., June 30, 2017

Margaret Moser Tribute: Marcia Ball

I couldn't tell you about my first encounter with Margaret. It just seems like we were on the scene at the same time. I saw her performing with the fun girls and I always saw her writing. She's a music writer who writes to enlighten. That's what built the scene, telling the stories.

She's always been there to emcee your charity event or to offer a "job well done." And the Austin Music Awards – she took that job on and just did the heck out of it. Because of my work, there are a lot of people I don't see often who I know and love. These people might be in Florida or Lawrence, Kansas, but I visit them when I can, and Margaret is one of them. There are a lot of us like that. Jimmy LaFave did the same thing.

I will say Margaret Moser lives her life to the fullest. No regrets. We had lunch in San Antonio at La Fonda [two weeks ago], six of us. She was beautiful with a flower in her hair. Wonderful conversation. She has had a great life, to this day, to this moment. I think as much as anything, the lunch was for us. Not to make herself feel better, but that we can all feel better.

A version of this article appeared in print on June 30, 2017 with the headline: Marcia Ball

  • Margaret Moser Tribute: Leader of the Pack

    The importance of being Margaret Moser as told to 23 of her peers, mentors & protégés

  • Susan Antone

    “If I could do in my lifetime half of what she’s done, I’d be a happy person”

    Lou Ann Barton

    The blues belter on what it's like to have your career chronicled by the best

    Ray Benson

    Soap Creek Saloon on a 10-cent tequila night

    Alice Berry

    On the Texas Blondes: “We were just cute girls who liked cute bands”

    John Cale

    Velvet Underground co-founder on first meet: “Up walks a petite blonde with all the swagger of someone 10 feet tall”

    Alvin Crow

    Summer camp with the kids

    Joe Doerr

    Pulling out a seat at Austin music’s banquet table

    Joe Ely

    “She always stirred up whatever trouble there was”

    Roky Erickson

    On Margaret’s personal and passionate way of writing about music

    Alejandro Escovedo

    “Her love for the Velvet Underground and John Cale was the same as I had”

    Rosie Flores

    “Austin wouldn’t be Austin if it wasn’t for Margaret”

    Gary Floyd

    Promoting punk, Austin, Texas-style

    Denny Freeman

    Remembering that “little blues cult”

    Chris Gates

    The power of print – and a 20-inch dildo

    Eliza Gilkyson

    The best advice she ever received? Keep your dogs clean.

    Jon Dee Graham

    A champion of Austin music – and Austin music writers

    Emily Gimble

    “She’s such a positive force in the world”

    Warren Hood

    “She’s the coolest, hippest lady”

    Tamir Kalifa

    Mother Falcon's mama bear

  • Barbara K

    The power of music for fixing things and opening hearts

    Chris Layton

    Antone’s, 1979: Hurricane Margaret blows in

    Augie Meyers

    “You can’t replace Margaret. There’s no more people like her.”

    Eve Monsees

    The confidence booster

    Derek O'Brien

    A great writer, and a great partier, too

    Rose Reyes

    “She was the leadership in Austin journalism that made sure women, Latinos, blacks, and youth weren’t overlooked”

    The Rolling Stones

    That Margaret Moser, she’s a rainbow

    Shawn & Shandon Sahm

    Beautiful Texas sunshine

    Larry Seaman

    “I don’t want to be greedy, but I want a little more time”

    Charlie Sexton

    The United Nations of Margaret

    Jeff Smith

    The case for San Antonio as the true heart of Texas music

    Angela Strehli

    “Margaret was always exuberant, cherubic, and mischievous simultaneously”

    Jesse Sublett

    When the Queen calls, you come

    Tiarra Girls

    “She will always be such an important part of our story”

    Kathy Valentine

    Right place, right time, right woman to share the joy with

    Jimmie Vaughan

    “Everything back then felt like us versus them – and she was one of us”

    Patricia Vonne

    Shine a light

    Monte Warden

    The career kick-starter

    Lucinda Williams

    The life of the party
READ MORE
More Margaret Moser
Playback: You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory
Playback: You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory
But you can still put your arms around Margaret Moser

Kevin Curtin, June 16, 2017

Playback: Margaret Moser Retires
Playback: Margaret Moser Retires
'Chronicle' Senior Music writer Margaret Moser retires after 33 years on the beat

Kevin Curtin, May 16, 2014

More Marcia Ball
The Big Picture
The Big Picture
Are sisters in Austin still doing it for themselves?

Jim Caligiuri, Nov. 28, 2014

Texas Platters
Marcia Ball
The Tattooed Lady and the Alligator Man (Record Review)

Nina Hernandez, Oct. 31, 2014

More by Belinda Acosta
Writers on Kennedy
'The End of the World'
What we think about when we think about JFK

Nov. 22, 2013

From the Eyes of the Abused
From the Eyes of the Abused
'Wolf'

March 16, 2012

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Margaret Moser, Marcia Ball, Austin Music Awards, Jimmy LaFave, Belinda Acosta, Margaret Moser Tribute

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Antichrist
at Sidewinder
Falcons, 808K
at Empire Control Room
Rodney Crowell
at Saxon Pub
Unplugged at the Grove w/ Darden Smith at Shady Grove
Red Young & His Hot Horns at Antone's Nightclub
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP