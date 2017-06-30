Margaret Moser Tribute: Marcia Ball

I couldn't tell you about my first encounter with Margaret. It just seems like we were on the scene at the same time. I saw her performing with the fun girls and I always saw her writing. She's a music writer who writes to enlighten. That's what built the scene, telling the stories.

She's always been there to emcee your charity event or to offer a "job well done." And the Austin Music Awards – she took that job on and just did the heck out of it. Because of my work, there are a lot of people I don't see often who I know and love. These people might be in Florida or Lawrence, Kansas, but I visit them when I can, and Margaret is one of them. There are a lot of us like that. Jimmy LaFave did the same thing.

I will say Margaret Moser lives her life to the fullest. No regrets. We had lunch in San Antonio at La Fonda [two weeks ago], six of us. She was beautiful with a flower in her hair. Wonderful conversation. She has had a great life, to this day, to this moment. I think as much as anything, the lunch was for us. Not to make herself feel better, but that we can all feel better.