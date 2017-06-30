Margaret Moser Tribute: Barbara K

I love Margaret. I feel very deeply about her. The fact that she writes about music, which is a really hard thing to do, is significant in that she's so passionate about it and the power of music for fixing things and opening hearts.

I came to Austin in '84, and she played a big role in my life and Timbuk3 from the very beginning. The Austin Music Awards were a phenomenal thing for all of us trying to get a little traction in the music business. She's so engaged in the community, but she also really gets down into the details and finds out what the artists are really doing besides just the music.

Back in 2005, I had this vision about how music could support non-commercial radio stations. I got together with Margaret, and her encouragement really helped me focus on getting active and going places where musicians don't usually go. Her support really meant a lot to me in a really deep way, and it gave me the power to keep going even though it's been an uphill struggle. Even though it seems impossible to find support, Margaret was that support for me. Her encouragement took me further that year and years beyond than anything else.

I love Margaret for that.