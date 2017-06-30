Margaret Moser Tribute: Augie Meyers

“If I could do in my lifetime half of what she’s done, I’d be a happy person”
“She’s a music writer who writes to enlighten”
The blues belter on what it's like to have your career chronicled by the best
Soap Creek Saloon on a 10-cent tequila night
On the Texas Blondes: “We were just cute girls who liked cute bands”
Velvet Underground co-founder on first meet: “Up walks a petite blonde with all the swagger of someone 10 feet tall”
Summer camp with the kids
Pulling out a seat at Austin music’s banquet table
“She always stirred up whatever trouble there was”
On Margaret’s personal and passionate way of writing about music
“Her love for the Velvet Underground and John Cale was the same as I had”
“Austin wouldn’t be Austin if it wasn’t for Margaret”
Promoting punk, Austin, Texas-style
Remembering that “little blues cult”
The power of print – and a 20-inch dildo
The best advice she ever received? Keep your dogs clean.
A champion of Austin music – and Austin music writers
“She’s such a positive force in the world”
“She’s the coolest, hippest lady”
Mother Falcon's mama bear
The power of music for fixing things and opening hearts
Antone’s, 1979: Hurricane Margaret blows in
The confidence booster
A great writer, and a great partier, too
“She was the leadership in Austin journalism that made sure women, Latinos, blacks, and youth weren’t overlooked”
That Margaret Moser, she’s a rainbow
Beautiful Texas sunshine
“I don’t want to be greedy, but I want a little more time”
The United Nations of Margaret
The case for San Antonio as the true heart of Texas music
“Margaret was always exuberant, cherubic, and mischievous simultaneously”
When the Queen calls, you come
“She will always be such an important part of our story”
Right place, right time, right woman to share the joy with
“Everything back then felt like us versus them – and she was one of us”
Shine a light
The career kick-starter
The life of the party