Music

Margaret Moser Tribute: Charlie Sexton

The United Nations of Margaret

as told to William Harries Graham, Fri., June 30, 2017


Steve Van Zandt, Bevis Griffin, and Charlie Sexton with Margaret at the 2015 Austin Music Awards, Austin Convention Center (Photo by Gary Miller)

Margaret was always the whole of the action. It was never just one thing, and you never knew what it would be.

I’ve been traveling so much, for so many years, and certain things have really picked up speed as far as buildings disappearing and people disappearing. Suddenly, I’ll come back and something isn’t there, then I’m gone again and I come back, and before I’m even used to not seeing what was there, there’s something else that I can’t even recognize. It’s all the more unrecognizable since Margaret retired. She was always kind of like the United Nations. It didn’t matter what style of music, if she felt something sincere, she would champion it.

Margaret wrote a story about [my brother] Will and I a few years ago where she refers to the first time I met her [“Family Circle,” Dec. 20, 1996]. The first time I met Margaret I didn’t really meet her. Margaret and my mother were hanging out, and my mother took her into our room when we were asleep. She’s a childhood and lifelong friend.

If you’re in the real circle, you know what she meant to everything, but if you’re not, you don’t know how she championed people. There are all of these women who were involved with different parts of music history, but none of them are like Margaret. None of them have anything solid to hang a hat on. They just happen to be around.

I talked to her the day after she entered hospice. We both knew it might be the last time we’d talk. Margaret ended the conversation by saying, “I’ll see you. I’m going to be back around.”

A version of this article appeared in print on June 30, 2017 with the headline: Charlie Sexton

  • Margaret Moser Tribute: Leader of the Pack

    The importance of being Margaret Moser as told to 23 of her peers, mentors & protégés

  • Susan Antone

    “If I could do in my lifetime half of what she’s done, I’d be a happy person”

    Marcia Ball

    “She’s a music writer who writes to enlighten”

    Lou Ann Barton

    The blues belter on what it's like to have your career chronicled by the best

    Ray Benson

    Soap Creek Saloon on a 10-cent tequila night

    Alice Berry

    On the Texas Blondes: “We were just cute girls who liked cute bands”

    John Cale

    Velvet Underground co-founder on first meet: “Up walks a petite blonde with all the swagger of someone 10 feet tall”

    Alvin Crow

    Summer camp with the kids

    Joe Doerr

    Pulling out a seat at Austin music’s banquet table

    Joe Ely

    “She always stirred up whatever trouble there was”

    Roky Erickson

    On Margaret’s personal and passionate way of writing about music

    Alejandro Escovedo

    “Her love for the Velvet Underground and John Cale was the same as I had”

    Rosie Flores

    “Austin wouldn’t be Austin if it wasn’t for Margaret”

    Gary Floyd

    Promoting punk, Austin, Texas-style

    Denny Freeman

    Remembering that “little blues cult”

    Chris Gates

    The power of print – and a 20-inch dildo

    Eliza Gilkyson

    The best advice she ever received? Keep your dogs clean.

    Jon Dee Graham

    A champion of Austin music – and Austin music writers

    Emily Gimble

    “She’s such a positive force in the world”

    Warren Hood

    “She’s the coolest, hippest lady”

  • Tamir Kalifa

    Mother Falcon's mama bear

    Barbara K

    The power of music for fixing things and opening hearts

    Chris Layton

    Antone’s, 1979: Hurricane Margaret blows in

    Augie Meyers

    “You can’t replace Margaret. There’s no more people like her.”

    Eve Monsees

    The confidence booster

    Derek O'Brien

    A great writer, and a great partier, too

    Rose Reyes

    “She was the leadership in Austin journalism that made sure women, Latinos, blacks, and youth weren’t overlooked”

    The Rolling Stones

    That Margaret Moser, she’s a rainbow

    Shawn & Shandon Sahm

    Beautiful Texas sunshine

    Larry Seaman

    “I don’t want to be greedy, but I want a little more time”

    Jeff Smith

    The case for San Antonio as the true heart of Texas music

    Angela Strehli

    “Margaret was always exuberant, cherubic, and mischievous simultaneously”

    Jesse Sublett

    When the Queen calls, you come

    Tiarra Girls

    “She will always be such an important part of our story”

    Kathy Valentine

    Right place, right time, right woman to share the joy with

    Jimmie Vaughan

    “Everything back then felt like us versus them – and she was one of us”

    Patricia Vonne

    Shine a light

    Monte Warden

    The career kick-starter

    Lucinda Williams

    The life of the party
READ MORE
More Margaret Moser
Playback: You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory
Playback: You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory
But you can still put your arms around Margaret Moser

Kevin Curtin, June 16, 2017

Playback: Margaret Moser Retires
Playback: Margaret Moser Retires
'Chronicle' Senior Music writer Margaret Moser retires after 33 years on the beat

Kevin Curtin, May 16, 2014

More Charlie Sexton
Off the Record
Off the Record
Music News

Austin Powell, Sept. 19, 2008

Record Reviews
Lucinda Williams Essence (Lost Highway)
Essence (Record Review)

Margaret Moser, June 8, 2001

More by William Harries Graham
Suzanna Choffel’s Sliding Doors
Suzanna Choffel’s Sliding Doors
Mother’s Day weekend celebrant grooves effervescent

May 12, 2017

Adult Audio Coloring Book Sampler
Adult Audio Coloring Book Sampler
A look back at illustrated album covers old and new

July 29, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Margaret Moser, Charlie Sexton, Will Sexton, William Harries Graham, Margaret Moser Tribute

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Antichrist
at Sidewinder
Falcons, 808K
at Empire Control Room
Rodney Crowell
at Saxon Pub
Unplugged at the Grove w/ Darden Smith at Shady Grove
Red Young & His Hot Horns at Antone's Nightclub
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP