Music

Margaret Moser Tribute: Larry Seaman

“I don’t want to be greedy, but I want a little more time”

as told to Greg Beets, Fri., June 30, 2017


Larry Seaman (c) and fellow Standing Waves David Farewell and Randy Franklin (r) serenade Margaret and Steve Chaney at Tex Pop, San Antonio, June 2017 (by David Cardwell)

I met Margaret in ’77, but we really got to know each other at Raul’s. She was a huge music fan and she knew what she was talking about. Rivalries and intrigue all developed as the scene got bigger and Margaret was right in the thick of that. She was a sassy one.

Of course I remember all the John Cale stuff. We opened for him at the Armadillo in ’79. She was John Cale’s partner in crime, no doubt.

When Standing Waves filmed our scene in Roadie, I remember Margaret’s outfit, all our L.A. punk makeup, and chatting with her during the endless waiting for filming to start, being alternately excited and bored, then seeing her and other friends dancing.

I put together a band for the 2004 [Austin] Music Awards called Class of ’78. We talked about what was feasible and who would play. She said, “If Biscuit will do it, it’ll fly.” She was definitely the power behind that happening.

She knew how to cajole and sweet talk as well as how to play hardball. That combination was pretty irresistible.

When I visited her yesterday, I wanted to play for her because she loves the music. I told her that I wanted to come back and just talk. Because time is so precious, I didn’t want to hog her time from other people who had come to visit with her, but I also feel like we have a lot more to talk about.

I don’t want to be greedy, but I want a little more time.

A version of this article appeared in print on June 30, 2017 with the headline: Larry Seaman

  • Margaret Moser Tribute: Leader of the Pack

    The importance of being Margaret Moser as told to 23 of her peers, mentors & protégés

  • Susan Antone

    “If I could do in my lifetime half of what she’s done, I’d be a happy person”

    Marcia Ball

    “She’s a music writer who writes to enlighten”

    Lou Ann Barton

    The blues belter on what it's like to have your career chronicled by the best

    Ray Benson

    Soap Creek Saloon on a 10-cent tequila night

    Alice Berry

    On the Texas Blondes: “We were just cute girls who liked cute bands”

    John Cale

    Velvet Underground co-founder on first meet: “Up walks a petite blonde with all the swagger of someone 10 feet tall”

    Alvin Crow

    Summer camp with the kids

    Joe Doerr

    Pulling out a seat at Austin music’s banquet table

    Joe Ely

    “She always stirred up whatever trouble there was”

    Roky Erickson

    On Margaret’s personal and passionate way of writing about music

    Alejandro Escovedo

    “Her love for the Velvet Underground and John Cale was the same as I had”

    Rosie Flores

    “Austin wouldn’t be Austin if it wasn’t for Margaret”

    Gary Floyd

    Promoting punk, Austin, Texas-style

    Denny Freeman

    Remembering that “little blues cult”

    Chris Gates

    The power of print – and a 20-inch dildo

    Eliza Gilkyson

    The best advice she ever received? Keep your dogs clean.

    Jon Dee Graham

    A champion of Austin music – and Austin music writers

    Emily Gimble

    “She’s such a positive force in the world”

    Warren Hood

    “She’s the coolest, hippest lady”

  • Tamir Kalifa

    Mother Falcon's mama bear

    Barbara K

    The power of music for fixing things and opening hearts

    Chris Layton

    Antone’s, 1979: Hurricane Margaret blows in

    Augie Meyers

    “You can’t replace Margaret. There’s no more people like her.”

    Eve Monsees

    The confidence booster

    Derek O'Brien

    A great writer, and a great partier, too

    Rose Reyes

    “She was the leadership in Austin journalism that made sure women, Latinos, blacks, and youth weren’t overlooked”

    The Rolling Stones

    That Margaret Moser, she’s a rainbow

    Shawn & Shandon Sahm

    Beautiful Texas sunshine

    Charlie Sexton

    The United Nations of Margaret

    Jeff Smith

    The case for San Antonio as the true heart of Texas music

    Angela Strehli

    “Margaret was always exuberant, cherubic, and mischievous simultaneously”

    Jesse Sublett

    When the Queen calls, you come

    Tiarra Girls

    “She will always be such an important part of our story”

    Kathy Valentine

    Right place, right time, right woman to share the joy with

    Jimmie Vaughan

    “Everything back then felt like us versus them – and she was one of us”

    Patricia Vonne

    Shine a light

    Monte Warden

    The career kick-starter

    Lucinda Williams

    The life of the party
READ MORE
More Margaret Moser
Playback: You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory
Playback: You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory
But you can still put your arms around Margaret Moser

Kevin Curtin, June 16, 2017

Playback: Margaret Moser Retires
Playback: Margaret Moser Retires
'Chronicle' Senior Music writer Margaret Moser retires after 33 years on the beat

Kevin Curtin, May 16, 2014

More Larry Seaman
Get Me Back to Austin
Get Me Back to Austin
Five 'Fantastic' reasons the 2003-04 Austin Music Awards shine

Raoul Hernandez, March 12, 2004

Young, Loud, and Cheap
Young, Loud, and Cheap
The Skunks, the Band That Broke Austin Out of the Seventies

Ken Lieck, Dec. 8, 2000

More by Greg Beets
Texas Platters
Fastball
Step Into Light (Record Review)

June 23, 2017

Texas Platters
Old 97’s
Graveyard Whistling (Record Review)

May 19, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Margaret Moser, Larry Seaman, Raul's, John Cale, Aramdillo World Headquarters, Austin Music Awards, Standing Waves, Roadie, Greg Beets, Margaret Moser Tribute

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Antichrist
at Sidewinder
Falcons, 808K
at Empire Control Room
Rodney Crowell
at Saxon Pub
Unplugged at the Grove w/ Darden Smith at Shady Grove
Red Young & His Hot Horns at Antone's Nightclub
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP