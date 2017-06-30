Margaret Moser Tribute: Rosie Flores

Margaret always made me feel like I was important, which is hard to find nowadays. She would say, "You are one of the earliest women that played rock & roll!" She said, "You were one of the first all-female country rock bands to ever come out [Screamin' Sirens]."

In 1968, I came down from California to play at the Kit Kat club in San Antonio because there was a big scene there. While she was doing a Chronicle piece about me, I was so impressed she found a newspaper article that came out about it! Even now, she has this warm, extending hand that's willing to help.

The last time I hung out with her was with Patricia Vonne, who also adores her. We met for brunch, and I was talking to her about a book I'm trying to write and she had such encouraging words. I didn't really feel like a very worthy prose writer, but she was like, "No, it's important, and you should do it."

And what she did at the Chronicle and the Austin Music Awards. She has that self-empowerment that's so infectious. When I brought Wanda Jackson and Janis Martin out of retirement to be on my record, I felt that same self-empowerment. Austin wouldn't be Austin if it wasn't for Margaret.