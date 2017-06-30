Margaret Moser Tribute: Patricia Vonne

She was a trailblazer and a powerhouse at The Austin Chronicle and a spearhead at the Austin Music Awards for bringing recognition to local indie artists. She was always generous with album reviews and help and support.

We met at a musical function with her brother and my brother, a family connection. By request of Margaret, I joined Dave Alvin for "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky-Tonk Angels" at the Austin Music Awards. What an honor to share the stage with the legendary Blasters guitarist.

That's the kind of person she was. She would shine a light on you with a golden opportunity. Later on, Rosie Flores and I would have lunch in our hometown of San Antonio with Margaret after she moved there and just talk shop – her advice about writing, her favorite books, inspirations, and the pursuit of making art and music.