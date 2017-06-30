Margaret Moser Tribute: Tamir Kalifa

In so many ways, Margaret was a driving force behind Mother Falcon. In the early days, it wasn't uncommon for the music world to scoff at a band of 17 musicians, and the logistical challenges that would make it difficult to take us seriously. From the beginning, Margaret's attention provided us with a vital dose of courage to keep moving forward and creating new music.

Margaret was one of the first people outside of our inner circle to shine a spotlight on Mother Falcon. It was incredibly encouraging and so meaningful, so validating. I'll never forget seeing our first Chronicle cover story, which she wrote, go live on the website. Margaret dubbed me the "honey tenor," which to this day my bandmates will not let me live down.

In 2014, we started a need-based scholarship fund to make our music camp more accessible and called it the Margaret Moser Maternal Music Fund in her honor. Margaret is a lover of music, people, and the city of Austin. She is distinctly curious and committed to identifying burgeoning talent in order to help empower the next generation of musicians.