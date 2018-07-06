We could all use some good news right now, but TBH, I might be short on that. It's been an awful few weeks, and all the glitter in the world can't make it better. But, luckily, I'm not short on silver linings. I continue to stand by – and find strength and comfort in – our resilience. In the way queers and POC communities still manage to shine bright and fight back. After all, fighting for our rights isn't all that new to us, even if we had once hoped things were looking up. Tonight is a prime example of queer and POC magic, resilience, and power. TK Tunchez, of Las Ofrendas, Frida Fridays, and Fuego, has helped curate an epic fundraiser for RAICES at Cheer Up Charlies. The goal: Raise money to help reunite children separated from their families at the border. The lineup of performers is eye-popping (Mama Duke! DJ Mahealani! Tiarra Girls!), and the vendors – because Tunchez excels at putting together markets for artisans of color – will wow. Not to mention tamales will be available for purchase, and a photo booth to document our resistance will be there too. All funds raised, from door donations to vendor sales, will be donated, and a special nod to Cheer Ups: The bar will match donations up to $1,000. Because, together, we can defeat this.

GAYDAR

Lizzy Caroloke at Radio Join Lizzy, down south, for her one-of-a-kind Caroloke. First Thursdays, 8-11:30pm. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Rd.

RAICES Fundraiser: Somos Semillas Las Ofrendas, the Lilith Fund, Cheer Up Charlies, and more are asking for our help in raising much-needed funds for children torn from their families at the border. 100% of profits will be donated. Thu., July 5, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $10 suggested donation. www.raicestexas.org.

unBEARable With Bulimianne and Chique Laugh your hearts out, homos, with Bulimianne and Chique. First Thursdays, 10:30pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.

Special Night: L&B Second Saturday Ladies’ Night Summon the squad, gather your grrrls, and getcher groove on. It's ladies' night, after all. First Saturdays in July and August, 9pm. Sellers Underground, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Austin’s Lesbian Music Scene and LGBTQ+ History: A Discussion "Gay Place" creator, queer queen, and former Chron senior editor Kate Messer joins kickass Chron photographer Jana Birchum for a convo on Austin's queer history (to accompany the History Center's Lisa Davis photography exhibit). Curran Nault moderates, so we can guarantee this is one conversation you won't wanna miss! Sat., July 7, 3pm. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe. Free. www.library.austintexas.gov/ahc.

High Church Live in Concert Give in to the darkness, get onto the dance floor. High Church provides the right vibes with Cellars and DJ Dick Wolf. ACID Light Show goes hard on visuals. Sat., July 7, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

Gear Night Bust out your "I feel hot, I feel good" lewks and get ready for a night of feel-good fun. All are welcome, but please leave all salty comments with the clothes check at the door. All donated funds go to Austin Gears 2018 AIDS Walk Fund. Sat., July 7, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free. www.theironbear.com.

TGQ Social A social, gender-diverse space for anyone who identifies on the genderqueer, trans, and/or nonbinary spectrum, as well as advocates and allies. Second Sundays, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. Free. www.fb.com/tgqsocial.

Back Porch Bingo Austin Pride joins your hostesses with the mostesses Lady-Grackle Birdbreath and Cupcake for hot bingo, hotter performances, and fierce prizes. Tue., July 10, 7-9pm. Red's Porch, 3508 S. Lamar, 512/440-7337. Free. www.austinpride.org.

EQTX Volunteer Data Entry Party Lend some data entry time and you'll be compensated with pizza and good karma. Tue., July 10, 7-10pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles. www.equalitytexas.org.

10th Annual Pride Concert Join the Austin Chamber Music Center for a Pride performance of Julius Eastman's Femenine. Tue., July 10, 7:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina. Free. www.austinchambermusic.org.

Boiz of Anarchy The loveliest Zane Zena hosts an epic audition battle for the next Boi(z) of Austin. Cheer on the new kids, and love on your tried and true boos. 18 and up, and punk looks welcome. Tue., July 10, 9pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $5.

Build Your Portfolio: Performing Arts The Day Dreamer app wants to help you build your portfolio. Artists will get 5-10 minutes to film a professional recording and will be gifted the footage. RSVP to get on the books! Wed., July 11, 6-11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. Free.

LGBT+ Happy Hour with the ’Loo Cheers to cheap drinks and counseling. Waterloo offers specialized support for the LGBTQ and the HIV/AIDS+ communities. Buy a beer, help keep them funded. Second Thursdays, 6-8pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.waterloocounseling.org.

GAYLY AHEAD

EQTX + Shed SHED Barbershop is linking arms with Equality Texas to celebrate Pride Month in Austin. Swing through for sweet drinks by Dulce Vida Tequila and Hops & Grain, and sweet beats by DJ Dick Wolf. Custom Pride shirts designed by the one and only Lauren Dickens available for purchase! Fri., Aug. 3, 8-11pm. SHED Barbershop and Supply, 2210 S. First, Unit H. www.equalitytexas.org.

Austin Pride 2018 The city's flagship Pride celebration starts off with the fest at Fiesta Gardens then flows into a neon nighttime parade. Sat., Aug. 11. $15-125. www.austinpride.org.

Splash Days 2018 Austin's annual summer send-off with nonstop gay parties to get you wet, wild, and feeling good (funds raised go back to the community via local nonprofits like the Kind Clinic). Fri.-Mon., Aug. 31-Sept. 3. $25-160. www.splashdays.com.