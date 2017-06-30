Margaret Moser Tribute: Alvin Crow

[At Natural Ear summer music camp], she took the orders and made sure the pizza rolls got delivered. They called her "The Lunch Lady." They looked at her almost like a grandmotherly type. We thought that was funny [laughs]. She was kind. She'd listen to their problems.

She didn't really reveal that side that was a knowledgeable historian, especially around Central Texas music. There'd be a few kids that were really go-getters and were really interested in that kind of stuff, but we're talking about maybe eight or 10 kids at the most. She'd loan 'em money if they needed it for lunch and stuff. Which they did, all the time. They'd show up with no money.

She understands the rock musician, or the professional musician, I should say. Most people don't. They're an enigma. One of the reasons they're so popular is because they're so odd to most people. But Margaret, being on the inside for so long, she knows them on an intimate level. She understands the music. She understands the history. She understands what's right and what's good, and what's not.

She knows how to draw the distinction between serious rock & roll and bubblegum. She's a true critic. She tells me somebody's good, I believe it.