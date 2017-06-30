Margaret Moser Tribute: Shawn & Shandon Sahm

Shawn: Soap Creek Saloon was the Sahm kids' day care center. We used to try and charge Margaret a quarter to park there. We were Neanderthal crazy hippie kids and we were all trying to groove just as hard as the adults were. She looked after us. I don't call it motherly, but it was kind of motherly.

What Margaret's done for the music scene is just as important as any musician, as far as bringing acclaim to Austin. She worked really hard. She knows what's happening. She's got her finger in the enchilada grease, as Dad liked to say.

Shandon: I don't remember hanging with her at Soap Creek. I was such a brat back then being a feral hippie kid.

When Pariah was doing the Music Awards trip, she was always really cool, always supported us. She was the glue of the Music Awards.

She was always there for the Sahms, someone you could lean on. Anything that's got Dad's name attached to it in Austin or San Antonio, she's been behind. It's a cool, noble thing she does. She's always asking, "You got anything to talk about?" Whether it's my own band, Meat Puppets, Pariah, or Gibby Haynes, is there anything she could do? She goes out of her way to help.