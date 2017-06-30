Music

Margaret Moser Tribute: Jimmie Vaughan

“Everything back then felt like us versus them – and she was one of us”

as told to Andy Langer, Fri., June 30, 2017

Margaret Moser Tribute: Jimmie Vaughan

I don't remember a time Margaret wasn't there. Maybe that's why I'm not clear on whether we met at the One Knite, or maybe the Armadillo. Could have been the Vulcan, too.

Margaret was always there. She was one of us. That's the way we saw her. Everything back then felt like us versus them, and she was one of us. She was on the scene, off the scene, and a driving force behind the scene. We played guitar, she wrote, but we were all together.

In those days, Austin was open. Everything seemed possible. And we all came up together and cheered each other on. In fact, early on, at the Austin Sun, Margaret was instrumental in getting the editors to let Bill Bentley write a piece about Stevie and I; that was the first piece to talk about us together. Might've even been the cover. It was early validation for us both that we were on the right path.

Her support, our mutual admiration society, never wavered. And it's an important thing, doing what we do, to have had champions, friends in our corner pushing us forward. It felt good to know she was a part of us, that we were all in this together. I'm just so grateful that Margaret was always there.

A version of this article appeared in print on June 30, 2017 with the headline: Jimmie Vaughan

  • Margaret Moser Tribute: Leader of the Pack

    The importance of being Margaret Moser as told to 23 of her peers, mentors & protégés

  • Susan Antone

    “If I could do in my lifetime half of what she’s done, I’d be a happy person”

    Marcia Ball

    “She’s a music writer who writes to enlighten”

    Lou Ann Barton

    The blues belter on what it's like to have your career chronicled by the best

    Ray Benson

    Soap Creek Saloon on a 10-cent tequila night

    Alice Berry

    On the Texas Blondes: “We were just cute girls who liked cute bands”

    John Cale

    Velvet Underground co-founder on first meet: “Up walks a petite blonde with all the swagger of someone 10 feet tall”

    Alvin Crow

    Summer camp with the kids

    Joe Doerr

    Pulling out a seat at Austin music’s banquet table

    Joe Ely

    “She always stirred up whatever trouble there was”

    Roky Erickson

    On Margaret’s personal and passionate way of writing about music

    Alejandro Escovedo

    “Her love for the Velvet Underground and John Cale was the same as I had”

    Rosie Flores

    “Austin wouldn’t be Austin if it wasn’t for Margaret”

    Gary Floyd

    Promoting punk, Austin, Texas-style

    Denny Freeman

    Remembering that “little blues cult”

    Chris Gates

    The power of print – and a 20-inch dildo

    Eliza Gilkyson

    The best advice she ever received? Keep your dogs clean.

    Jon Dee Graham

    A champion of Austin music – and Austin music writers

    Emily Gimble

    “She’s such a positive force in the world”

    Warren Hood

    “She’s the coolest, hippest lady”

  • Tamir Kalifa

    Mother Falcon's mama bear

    Barbara K

    The power of music for fixing things and opening hearts

    Chris Layton

    Antone’s, 1979: Hurricane Margaret blows in

    Augie Meyers

    “You can’t replace Margaret. There’s no more people like her.”

    Eve Monsees

    The confidence booster

    Derek O'Brien

    A great writer, and a great partier, too

    Rose Reyes

    “She was the leadership in Austin journalism that made sure women, Latinos, blacks, and youth weren’t overlooked”

    The Rolling Stones

    That Margaret Moser, she’s a rainbow

    Shawn & Shandon Sahm

    Beautiful Texas sunshine

    Larry Seaman

    “I don’t want to be greedy, but I want a little more time”

    Charlie Sexton

    The United Nations of Margaret

    Jeff Smith

    The case for San Antonio as the true heart of Texas music

    Angela Strehli

    “Margaret was always exuberant, cherubic, and mischievous simultaneously”

    Jesse Sublett

    When the Queen calls, you come

    Tiarra Girls

    “She will always be such an important part of our story”

    Kathy Valentine

    Right place, right time, right woman to share the joy with

    Patricia Vonne

    Shine a light

    Monte Warden

    The career kick-starter

    Lucinda Williams

    The life of the party
READ MORE
More Margaret Moser
Playback: You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory
Playback: You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory
But you can still put your arms around Margaret Moser

Kevin Curtin, June 16, 2017

Playback: Margaret Moser Retires
Playback: Margaret Moser Retires
'Chronicle' Senior Music writer Margaret Moser retires after 33 years on the beat

Kevin Curtin, May 16, 2014

More Jimmie Vaughan
Texas Platters
Jimmie Vaughan, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Plays More Blues, Ballads & Favorites, The Best of the Fabulous Thunderbirds: Early Birds Special (Record Review)

Margaret Moser, July 22, 2011

Beacon Blues
Beacon Blues
Jimmie Vaughan's lifelong song

Bill Bentley, July 16, 2010

More by Andy Langer
ACL Fest Saturday Interviews
Steve Earle

Sept. 14, 2007

The Insider: Scott Lapatine
The Insider: Scott Lapatine
Brief conversations with very important people

March 16, 2007

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Margaret Moser, Jimmie Vaughan, One Knite, Armadillo World Headquarters, Bill Bentley, Austin Sun, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Margaret Moser Tribute

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Antichrist
at Sidewinder
Falcons, 808K
at Empire Control Room
Rodney Crowell
at Saxon Pub
Unplugged at the Grove w/ Darden Smith at Shady Grove
Red Young & His Hot Horns at Antone's Nightclub
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP