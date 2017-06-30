Margaret Moser Tribute: Jimmie Vaughan

I don't remember a time Margaret wasn't there. Maybe that's why I'm not clear on whether we met at the One Knite, or maybe the Armadillo. Could have been the Vulcan, too.

Margaret was always there. She was one of us. That's the way we saw her. Everything back then felt like us versus them, and she was one of us. She was on the scene, off the scene, and a driving force behind the scene. We played guitar, she wrote, but we were all together.

In those days, Austin was open. Everything seemed possible. And we all came up together and cheered each other on. In fact, early on, at the Austin Sun, Margaret was instrumental in getting the editors to let Bill Bentley write a piece about Stevie and I; that was the first piece to talk about us together. Might've even been the cover. It was early validation for us both that we were on the right path.

Her support, our mutual admiration society, never wavered. And it's an important thing, doing what we do, to have had champions, friends in our corner pushing us forward. It felt good to know she was a part of us, that we were all in this together. I'm just so grateful that Margaret was always there.