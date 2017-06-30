Margaret Moser Tribute: Emily Gimble

I first met Margaret at the Austin Music Awards, but the first time I remember hearing her name was when I was 19 and my dad and grandpa and I did a record together called A Case of the Gimbles. It was us trying to record together just to have an album to enjoy. I wasn't even living in Austin at the time, but the write-up she did on it for the Chronicle made me feel so special.

It was the first time I'd ever read something about myself. She made me feel like it was actually possible to have a career at that time, that I can do this. Her writing has a way of pulling at you.

She definitely helped nurture my understanding of what the Austin community is and how important and strong and powerful it is. Margaret's one of those people that brings others together. Her writing and understanding of musicians made the community so much tighter.

Anytime I'd run into her, it always seemed like an event, like she really was the music mom. When she ran the [Austin Music] Awards, I accepted a couple of years, and any time we were in contact, she was so easy to be with. She's one of those people that calms me, always puts me at ease. She's such a positive force in the world.