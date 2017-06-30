Margaret Moser Tribute: Rose Reyes

Margaret not only championed the rock, punk, and blues scenes. She was the leadership in Austin journalism that made sure women, Latinos, blacks, and youth weren't overlooked. She truly believed we belonged and needed to be recognized for our important contributions. She put four Latinas on the cover of the Chronicle, myself included. She covered Rosie Flores, Carrie Rodriguez. Patricia Vonne, and San Antonio music clubs like Saluté and bands like Piñata Protest, who may not have been covered otherwise.

I met Margaret in 1989 in the lobby of the Hyatt days before South by Southwest. I remember thinking, "What a cool job – to be right in the middle of everything going on in Austin music and South by Southwest." I had moved to Austin in 1984. I knew who she was, but I did not expect her to know me. She came over with a sneaky smile on her face. Turns out she was excited to tell me that Tish Hinojosa, who I managed at the time with Craig Barker, had received a great number of votes that year for Austin Female Vocalist. The news was a wild surprise and Tish's very first AMA award.

Margaret's voice is one I seek for perspective, intelligence, and humor. She's a great mentor for showing how to do what you love with hard work, conciseness, love, passion, and fun. One week when I worked with her all I could think was, HOW DOES SHE DO IT?