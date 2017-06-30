Margaret Moser Tribute: Derek O'Brien

Margaret’s always been around. She was everywhere and doing everything. And it was all good.

As the years went by, it dawned on me how much Margaret was into all the little obscure things, as well as the things that got a lot of attention. She has to be the biggest Antone’s supporter of all time. There was a time other people were skeptical of it, but Margaret was nothing but support and interest.

There was some line she crossed when she was trying to do what she did, where all of a sudden she was really doing it. She’s been such a great writer for so long, I forget she used to be a great partier too.

She’s a self-made writer. She is not a kiss-ass.

She’d hole up in a hotel room for I don’t know how many days before the Austin Music Awards to get it all together. That would be the situation room, the nerve center of operations. I liked to see her work that. She could do a whole lot of things at once.

I can tell you something off the record. This is definitely off the record: Albert King told her she had the best tits in Texas. Don’t you fuckin’ dare print that.

There was this sexy Polaroid picture of her and another girl on the wall of this practice room at Music Lane by the Opry House. It wasn’t real revealing, a shoulders-and-heads shot of them dressed up in not exactly bondage kind of gear, but almost like 1930s Berlin, leather caps and just looking sexy and kinky. That’s Margaret. She’s so open about everything: “Here I am, baby!”