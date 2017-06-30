Music

Margaret Moser Tribute: Alejandro Escovedo

“Her love for the Velvet Underground and John Cale was the same as I had”

as told to Tim Stegall, Fri., June 30, 2017

Photo by David Brendan Hall

It was 1980, 1981, when Rank & File first came to Austin. Margaret was there, Lester Bangs was there. That was when we first met. It was my introduction to an Austin that was very community-minded and had all these brilliant, smart, sharp people being really wild and crazy and having as much fun as possible. Their love of roots music and rock & roll, especially the history of Texas, was from a different perspective. It was very cool, very different. I'm glad I met those people when I did. Margaret was a large part of that.

She was super intelligent, super smart, super cool, super informed about music. She was so supportive as a person with everyone she came across. For me, it was a big deal. Being in Rank & File wasn't always easy, and people like Margaret were very kind to me at a time when not everybody was. I always felt support from her and a kinship with her, with the Texas thing and a love for the Velvet Underground and John Cale in particular. That was why I connected with her immediately and so firmly. Her love for the Velvet Underground and John Cale was the same as I had.

The interviews I did with her weren't your normal interviews. They were deep, very pointed, always digging for the truth. She was a great writer. She loved what she wrote about, and you can tell. It jumps off the page in the way that when you're having a good time making a record, you can hear it in the grooves. She presented that kind of magic when she wrote.

Her writing constantly promoted what Austin had, what was very special. And she didn't just write about the latest thing coming through town. She wrote about Santiago Jiménez and Esteban Jordan and San Antonio rock, all these great characters that were part of Texas music. She wrote about all those different things that made Austin what it was, the way it became an oasis of music in a huge, huge pot of red, Bible Belt poison. Where else were you going to go?

Margaret was responsible for that. Margaret was the reason that reached so many people.

I will never forget the [Austin Music Awards] when we paid tribute to Sterling Morrison with John Cale. That was one of the major musical events in my life, and she was responsible for that. It was one of those moments that pushed me into something else, like another world. I'll be forever grateful for that.

A version of this article appeared in print on June 30, 2017 with the headline: Alejandro Escovedo

Texas Platters
Quin Galavis
The Battery Line (Record Review)

June 23, 2017

I'm Just Dead, I'm Not Gone

June 16, 2017

