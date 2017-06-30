Music

Margaret Moser Tribute: The Rolling Stones

That Margaret Moser, she’s a rainbow

as imagined by Christopher Gray, Fri., June 30, 2017


Photo by Gary Miller

That Margaret Moser, she's a rainbow. She comes in colors everywhere, to every one of our shows in Texas. Her breasts are open to prodigal sons and grizzled geezers alike; her faraway eyes hold far too many secrets to share under cover of the night. She's helped many a poor boy and factory girl shake the stray cat blues, and handed down some rough justice on the streets of love.

Some girls bring on mixed emotions, but she makes us respectable. When the whip comes down, when our coats are torn and frayed, she's beside us in that black limousine riding down that moonlight mile. This dangerous beauty sits at the top of our fingerprint file, the brim of our loving cup, the front desk of our memory motel. If you can't rock me, hide your love. If you really want to be my friend, then let it bleed. Salt of the earth, she saw me coming. Dance little sister, rip this joint, shake your hips; let it loose, parachute woman. Ain't too proud to beg 'til the next goodbye. Time waits for no one.

Look what the cat dragged in just trying to work this jigsaw puzzle. No use in crying; laugh, I nearly died. Happy! Hope we're not too messianic, or a trifle too satanic. We're just some monkey men, so we're glad Margaret is a monkey woman, too.

A version of this article appeared in print on June 30, 2017 with the headline: The Rolling Stones

  • Margaret Moser Tribute: Leader of the Pack

    The importance of being Margaret Moser as told to 23 of her peers, mentors & protégés

  • Susan Antone

    “If I could do in my lifetime half of what she’s done, I’d be a happy person”

    Marcia Ball

    “She’s a music writer who writes to enlighten”

    Lou Ann Barton

    The blues belter on what it's like to have your career chronicled by the best

    Ray Benson

    Soap Creek Saloon on a 10-cent tequila night

    Alice Berry

    On the Texas Blondes: “We were just cute girls who liked cute bands”

    John Cale

    Velvet Underground co-founder on first meet: “Up walks a petite blonde with all the swagger of someone 10 feet tall”

    Alvin Crow

    Summer camp with the kids

    Joe Doerr

    Pulling out a seat at Austin music’s banquet table

    Joe Ely

    “She always stirred up whatever trouble there was”

    Roky Erickson

    On Margaret’s personal and passionate way of writing about music

    Alejandro Escovedo

    “Her love for the Velvet Underground and John Cale was the same as I had”

    Rosie Flores

    “Austin wouldn’t be Austin if it wasn’t for Margaret”

    Gary Floyd

    Promoting punk, Austin, Texas-style

    Denny Freeman

    Remembering that “little blues cult”

    Chris Gates

    The power of print – and a 20-inch dildo

    Eliza Gilkyson

    The best advice she ever received? Keep your dogs clean.

    Jon Dee Graham

    A champion of Austin music – and Austin music writers

    Emily Gimble

    “She’s such a positive force in the world”

    Warren Hood

    “She’s the coolest, hippest lady”

  • Tamir Kalifa

    Mother Falcon's mama bear

    Barbara K

    The power of music for fixing things and opening hearts

    Chris Layton

    Antone’s, 1979: Hurricane Margaret blows in

    Augie Meyers

    “You can’t replace Margaret. There’s no more people like her.”

    Eve Monsees

    The confidence booster

    Derek O'Brien

    A great writer, and a great partier, too

    Rose Reyes

    “She was the leadership in Austin journalism that made sure women, Latinos, blacks, and youth weren’t overlooked”

    Shawn & Shandon Sahm

    Beautiful Texas sunshine

    Larry Seaman

    “I don’t want to be greedy, but I want a little more time”

    Charlie Sexton

    The United Nations of Margaret

    Jeff Smith

    The case for San Antonio as the true heart of Texas music

    Angela Strehli

    “Margaret was always exuberant, cherubic, and mischievous simultaneously”

    Jesse Sublett

    When the Queen calls, you come

    Tiarra Girls

    “She will always be such an important part of our story”

    Kathy Valentine

    Right place, right time, right woman to share the joy with

    Jimmie Vaughan

    “Everything back then felt like us versus them – and she was one of us”

    Patricia Vonne

    Shine a light

    Monte Warden

    The career kick-starter

    Lucinda Williams

    The life of the party
KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Margaret Moser, The Rolling Stones, Rolling Stones, Christopher Gray, Margaret Moser Tribute

