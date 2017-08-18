Kathy & the Kilowatts
Let's Do This Thing! (Lectro Fine Records)
Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017
Contemporaries of every hallowed name in Austin's Seventies/Eighties blues boom, Kathy & the Kilowatts understand the form's vocabulary as well as any surviving practitioners. "Call Me Mrs. Blues" and "Read 'Em & Weep" shuffle akin to Lightnin' Hopkins, while the titular opener rocks like the Fabulous Thunderbirds in their hit-making ATX heyday. Then the horn-drenched "Beautiful Moments" hits a stroll-inducing, triplet-driven San Antonio R&B groove as if these guys listened to nothing but KONO growing up. Kathy Murray purrs like a restrained Wanda Jackson throughout, as Bill Jones oozes enough juicy guitar tones to lube a '57 Cadillac. Let's Do This Thing! is a true master class in Texas blues.