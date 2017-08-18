Music

George Kinney & the Golden Dawn

Rebel Heart (Montrose)

Reviewed by Greg Beets, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale, Part 2

Though not as prominent as International Artists brethren like the 13th Floor Elevators and Bubble Puppy, the Golden Dawn whittled a niche all their own in emergent Texas psychedelia. Listening to 1968's Power Plant in retrospect, you can easily trace South Austin-bred bandleader George Kinney's forward path. Aside from lysergic San Franciscan revelations steeped in the folk and blues traditions that mesmerized UT's small but influential mid-Sixties outcast class, Kinney arrived emboldened by a decidedly take-no-shit ethos that flowered into Seventies Southern rock. On his second album with the reconstituted Dawn, the reliable roadhouse rock riffs of the title track, AM country radio homecoming paeans ("A Thousand Miles to Go"), and U.S. Highway 90 R&B ("No Love in Your Eyes") take primacy over mind-bending. Key distinctions this time around are guitarist James Henry's soaring sustain and Kinney's own ability to string together well-trod aphorisms into barside sermonettes. A spiritual element glistens via the gospel leanings of "Old Colorado" and "Long Time Coming," where Kinney namechecks Socrates and Fourth Way proponent George Gurdjieff before asserting, "You're batshit crazy if you think Jesus acted alone." Flowers or not, the third eye remains open for business on Rebel Heart.

***

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Summer Jams Clearance Sale
Brownout
Over the Covers EP (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, Aug. 11, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale
Emily Bell
Kali (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Aug. 11, 2017

More by Greg Beets
Texas Platters
The Hormones
Legendary Junk (1994-2017) (Record Review)

July 14, 2017

Margaret Moser Tribute: Larry Seaman
Larry Seaman
“I don’t want to be greedy, but I want a little more time”

June 30, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

George Kinney & the Golden Dawn

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP