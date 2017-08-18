Music

Doom Side of the Moon

Doom Side of the Moon

Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale, Part 2

Sixties disillusion and the Seventies paranoia of Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon lurches straight into nuclear winter on Doom Side of the Moon. As executed by three-quarters of local warp riders the Sword and the key to Brown Sabbath, Alex Marrero, all the touchstones remain: an uncanny Gilmour croon aerating "Breathe," the oscillating sonic collage to "On the Run," and sax and keys erecting a stairway to "The Great Gig in the Sky." Then it gets heavy. "Money" erupts into a riot of metallic psych, "Us and Them" flares Use Your Illusion GNR, and "Brain Damage" gets all Wax Trax. Full-on eclipse.

****

Doom Side of the Moon

