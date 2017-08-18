Altin Sencalar
Introducing Altin Sencalar
Reviewed by Jay Trachtenberg, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017
Not quite as compelling as Adrian Ruiz's bow, but satisfying in its own right is the debut from Austin trombonist Altin Sencalar. A straight-ahead affair of primarily originals, the comfortable sound centers around the leader and his rhythm section with a saxophone or trumpet included on some tracks. Pianist Ross Margitza proves a splendid foil as a soloist and graceful in a supporting role. Sencalar's funky "It's 2am" and Lee Morgan's "Ceora" lead the pack.