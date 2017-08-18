Music

Josh Abbott Band

Until My Voice Goes Out (Pretty Damn Tough)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale, Part 2

The death of his father and birth of a son contextualizes Josh Abbott's triumphant fifth LP. Powered by a well-oiled septet, its opening title track signals palpable evolution beyond the Red Dirt circuit, the frontman's easy drawl and Austin Davis' banjo providing fascinating interplay with Rob Mathes' string quartet arrangements. "Heartbeatin'" melds that same banjo with Memphis horn swagger over a ragtime rhythm. Abbott expands grooves in all directions, with "Girl Down in Texas" and "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" keeping the hometown crowds kicking.

***.5

Josh Abbott Band

