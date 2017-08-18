Matt the Electrician
The Doubles
Reviewed by Greg Beets, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017
Matt Sever approaches songcraft with the life-or-death attention to detail required in the former day job that spawned his performing moniker. His 10th album recaps the six 7-inch singles he recorded with guest artists alongside a second disc of his current trio's renditions of the same songs. "Mountains," particularly the single version, is the big standout, driven by stunning harmonies from Stephanie Macias, dramatic pauses, and a naturalist's gift for description, which summon an idyllic Laurel Canyon vibe. "I Cannot Read Your Mind" encapsulates the mourning of disconnection, and a cover of Paul Simon's "American Tune" casts new light on an old standard. It's almost enough to transport you back to the patio at Flipnotics on a warm spring night.