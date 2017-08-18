Music

BoDeans

Thirteen (Free + Alive)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale, Part 2

Last-standing BoDean Kurt Neumann is in a reflective mood, both toward his longtime Dripping Springs residence and Wisconsin upbringing. Neumann retains moments of roots-rock freshness on the driving "I Get Low" and dreamy "Here Somehow," but Thirteen still sounds dated, particularly on the misplaced pop swirl of "Evrybdy Wants." Penned for Ashton Kutcher's odd Netflix sitcom The Ranch, "My Hometown" lands as awkwardly as the show.

**

BoDeans

Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
