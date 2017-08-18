Adrian Ruiz Quintet
Premiere: A Collection of Originals (Zurga Records)
Reviewed by Jay Trachtenberg, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017
San Antonio trumpeter/educator Adrian Ruiz wastes no time barreling out of the chute on "Elvinism," lead-off track from this debut release. Director of Jazz Studies at UTSA, Ruiz assembled a stellar lineup of Austin musicians who meld into a tight, wailing unit that navigates the shoals of more contemplative material with compositions contributed by all the unit. Saxophonist Gil Del Bosque joins Ruiz on the front line with a supple rhythm section of pianist Collin Shook, bassist Sam Pankey, and drummer Daniel Dufour. Ruiz standout "The Offset Strut" closes.