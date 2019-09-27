Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey
Conspirators (Small and Nimble Records)
Reviewed by Reid Jowers, Fri., Sept. 27, 2019
Entering a musical partnership with your spouse sometimes goes over like a lead balloon. Boisterous roots maniac and veteran Austinite Guy Forsyth off-roads into new territory – sweet, gentle, mellow territory – with his new spouse Jeska Bailey Forsyth, at times deepening his voice to the point of Louis Armstrong. If you're into artery-hardening Texas roots, you'll love Conspirators, but for the average Guy Forsyth fan, this will be a tough pill to swallow. Halfway through, the songs all start to sound the same: repeated themes of critical commentary on pollution ("Concrete"), the rich and powerful ("Mercy Now"), and the loss of faith ("Wherever Is Your Heart"). Lyrics dominate that sound spectrum, with at most two instruments to accompany them in every song. Tracks this bare bones too often feel stripped of fresh and meaningful sentiment.
