The Memphis Strange
Strange Seconds
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017
Johnny Dango, Doug Strahan, and Todd Thompson make a dangerous combo. The collective's second long-player shoots dark and gritty at the outset with wicked ballad "Todos Juntos" and roaring blues "Driving Rain." Swerving Southern rock choogle with hints of Old 97s and Drive-By Truckers, Thompson's piano rolls atop Dango and Strahan's guitars, working rockers like "Smile" and groovers on the order of "Strange Boogie." "French Disconnection" could be a Gram Parsons B-side.