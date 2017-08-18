Music

The Memphis Strange

Strange Seconds

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale, Part 2

Johnny Dango, Doug Strahan, and Todd Thompson make a dangerous combo. The collective's second long-player shoots dark and gritty at the outset with wicked ballad "Todos Juntos" and roaring blues "Driving Rain." Swerving Southern rock choogle with hints of Old 97s and Drive-By Truckers, Thompson's piano rolls atop Dango and Strahan's guitars, working rockers like "Smile" and groovers on the order of "Strange Boogie." "French Disconnection" could be a Gram Parsons B-side.

***

