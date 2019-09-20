Music

The Texas Horns

Get Here Quick (Severn Records)

Reviewed by Jay Trachtenberg, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019

Texas Platters

Four years have elapsed since the last release from this top-shelf Austin aggregation, and their sophomore release arrives as a clear indication that their brass hasn't lost any of its gleam. Once again, the three veteran Austin blowers – saxmen Mark "Kaz" Kazanoff and John Mills, and trumpeter Al Gomez – sound ultra tight as a unit and particularly potent as soloists. They're joined by a capital city cavalcade of primarily blues peers, most notably guitarists Carolyn Wonderland, Johnny Moeller, Denny Freeman, and Derek O'Brien, along with keyboardists Red Young and Nick Connolly, plus drummer Tommy Taylor. Ringers including Anson Funderburgh and Ronnie Earl lend their six-string chops, as do vocalists Gary Nicholson, Curtis Salgado, and Guy Forsyth. As such, Get Here Quick serves up distinctive Texas blues with a hint of New Orleans. Favoritism will land on instrumentals "Better Get Here Quick" and "2018," along with Wonderland's feature, "I'm Doin' Alright." Sounds like a smokin' night at Antone's, if you ask me.

The Texas Horns

