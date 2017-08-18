Peacemakers
Peacemakers (Stop & Listen Records)
Reviewed by Jay Trachtenberg, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017
If you're a fan of raucous Chicago blues à la Chess Records with a bit of the swampy Excello sound thrown in, the Peacemakers are for you. Mixing spot-on originals "Cool Driver" and "Your Goose Is Cooked" with choice covers of Howlin' Wolf, Eddy Clearwater, and Slim Harpo, these guys get down and dirty. An all-star quintet comprised of Austin vets Greg Izor on harp and vocals, guitarist Willie Pipkin, bassist Johnny Bradley, and the Keller bros., they maintain a Wednesday residency at Evangeline's with house rockin' blues.