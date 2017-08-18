Music

Peacemakers

Peacemakers (Stop & Listen Records)

Reviewed by Jay Trachtenberg, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale, Part 2

If you're a fan of raucous Chicago blues à la Chess Records with a bit of the swampy Excello sound thrown in, the Peacemak­ers are for you. Mixing spot-on originals "Cool Driver" and "Your Goose Is Cooked" with choice covers of Howlin' Wolf, Eddy Clear­wat­er, and Slim Harpo, these guys get down and dirty. An all-star quintet comprised of Austin vets Greg Izor on harp and vocals, guitarist Willie Pipkin, bassist Johnny Bradley, and the Keller bros., they maintain a Wednes­day residency at Evan­geline's with house rockin' blues.

***.5

Peacemakers

