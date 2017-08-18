Headcrusher
Death Comes With Silence
Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017
Almost a decade vested in ATX, Colombian fivepiece Headcrusher finally follows up 2012 debut Let the Blood Run and subsequent EP Black Burning Skies by erecting a solid wall of death. Where its meat-hook predecessors basically spread a single song over a dozen combined tracks, that raw sustenance hardens into uniformity on Death Comes With Silence. Denser and environmentally livid, it's withering ("Trails of Devastation") and merciless ("Eternal Butchery"), and best contrasted by stained class guitar pieces at the bookends and old-school solos on "Black Hearted Demons" and elegiac last word "Gritos del Sur."