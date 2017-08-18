Almost a decade vested in ATX, Colombian fivepiece Headcrusher finally follows up 2012 debut Let the Blood Run and subsequent EP Black Burning Skies by erecting a solid wall of death. Where its meat-hook predecessors basically spread a single song over a dozen combined tracks, that raw sustenance hardens into uniformity on Death Comes With Silence. Denser and environmentally livid, it's withering ("Trails of Devastation") and merciless ("Eter­nal Butchery"), and best contrasted by stained class guitar pieces at the bookends and old-school solos on "Black Hearted Demons" and elegiac last word "Gritos del Sur."

<a href="http://headcrusher.bandcamp.com/album/death-comes-with-silence">Death Comes With Silence by Headcrusher</a>