Music

Headcrusher

Death Comes With Silence

Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale, Part 2

Almost a decade vested in ATX, Colombian fivepiece Headcrusher finally follows up 2012 debut Let the Blood Run and subsequent EP Black Burning Skies by erecting a solid wall of death. Where its meat-hook predecessors basically spread a single song over a dozen combined tracks, that raw sustenance hardens into uniformity on Death Comes With Silence. Denser and environmentally livid, it's withering ("Trails of Devastation") and merciless ("Eter­nal Butchery"), and best contrasted by stained class guitar pieces at the bookends and old-school solos on "Black Hearted Demons" and elegiac last word "Gritos del Sur."

***

READ MORE
More Headcrusher
Phases & Stages
Headcrusher
Let the Blood Run + Black Burning Skies (Record Review)

Michael Toland, June 27, 2014

Playback: Headcrusher's Heavy Metal Colombian Offense
Playback: Headcrusher's Heavy Metal Colombian Offense
Headcrusher's Heavy Metal Colombian Offense, Joe Ely's Lost Electro Album, A New Home for Refugeed Bluegrass

Kevin Curtin, June 27, 2014

More Music Reviews
Summer Jams Clearance Sale
Super Thief
Stuck (Record Review)

Kevin Curtin, Aug. 11, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale
Destroyer of Light
Chamber of Horrors (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Aug. 11, 2017

More by Raoul Hernandez
Summer Jams Clearance Sale
Think No Think
Silent City (Record Review)

Aug. 11, 2017

Buck Dharma in the 21st Century!
Buck Dharma in the 21st Century!
Epic Q&A with Blue Öyster Cult’s “Reaper”

Aug. 9, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Headcrusher

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP