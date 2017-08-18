Hardened and Tempered
The Trailer Sessions
Reviewed by Lauren Modery, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017
What initially began as weekly stress release sessions for Kristin Davidson and Carolyn Phillips has now Hardened and Tempered into The Trailer Sessions, country and folk that storytells the plight of humans. Produced by the legendary Lloyd Maines and featuring the talents of Richard Bowden, Bukka Allen, and Terri Hendrix, 11 neatly wrapped songs driven by slick harmonies, impressive fingerpicking, and lovelorn tales come inspired by guitarist Davidson's lonely and reflective stint living in a trailer near the Mexican border. "Crossing the Rio Grande" contemplates the uncertain passage of one brave soul crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, while "House of the Soiled Dove" speaks of a former beauty queen-turned-drunk stuck in an endless cycle of selling "fun" by the hour. Though its title and lyrics flirt with Western ruggedness, the album's a bit too clean, a little too tempered.