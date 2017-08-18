Brandon Luedtke
Morning Light
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017
Brandon Luedtke's debut hinges on the local's uniquely twinged warble and fingerpicked melodies. There's a touch of Tom Brosseau's bent, nasal folk ("The Cuckoo Bird") and Woody Guthrie at his most playful ("New World"). Toe-tapping opener "Can't Get Away (From the Way of the World)" and the gospel-blues harmonies of closer "Soon One Morning" bookend with the lo-fi aesthetic, most mesmerizing on standout "Black Mountain Echoes."