Music

Burial Wraith

Kneel to the Witches

Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale, Part 2

Between Adam Wright's deep blather-n-blort and Dashiell Sublett's jigsaw locomotion sparks certain death. The rhythm section's Southern lag lends first decimation "Impending Tomb" a woozy subterfuge stampeded by a NWOBHM inevitability that bears replay and insures Burial Wraith's future. "Inverted Casket" pummels and double-times, cymbal shrapnel flying, while its EP bookend "Kneel to the Witches of the Scroll" revisits the speed prog of Eighties thrash with whiplash wrath.

***

