Caroline Says

50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can't Be Wrong (Western Vinyl)

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017

Summer Jams Clearance Sale, Part 2

Time capsule songs spooled onto cassette by Caroline Sallee caught the collective consciousness beginning in 2014 and now find re-release on local heralder Western Vinyl. 50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can't Be Wrong recounts the local's West Coast adventures in hues of loneliness, with lo-fi encapsulations titled as inside jokes ("Funeral Potatoes") and rooted in reminiscences. At intimate moments of folk reverence, the Alabama native accompanies herself in the round, a softness continuing on poppier pulls toward Alvvays. Standouts "Winter Is Cold" and "I Think I'm Alone Now" ("I've already lost you/ I don't wanna lose myself now") reflect on when to hold on and when to allow things to recede in the rearview mirror.

****

