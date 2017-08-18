Caroline Says
50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can't Be Wrong (Western Vinyl)
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Aug. 18, 2017
Time capsule songs spooled onto cassette by Caroline Sallee caught the collective consciousness beginning in 2014 and now find re-release on local heralder Western Vinyl. 50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can't Be Wrong recounts the local's West Coast adventures in hues of loneliness, with lo-fi encapsulations titled as inside jokes ("Funeral Potatoes") and rooted in reminiscences. At intimate moments of folk reverence, the Alabama native accompanies herself in the round, a softness continuing on poppier pulls toward Alvvays. Standouts "Winter Is Cold" and "I Think I'm Alone Now" ("I've already lost you/ I don't wanna lose myself now") reflect on when to hold on and when to allow things to recede in the rearview mirror.