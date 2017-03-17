The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

San Fermin

Belong (Downtown/Interscope)

By Doug Freeman, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Ellis Ludwig-Leone's first two albums offered grandiose orchestral pop intricately woven in increasingly complex rhythms. Third disc Belong aims more personal for the Brooklyn composer, though the sonic ambitions of his eightpiece remain unchecked. Charlene Kaye opens on vocals, pushing into the giant pop pulse of "Bride," before Allen Tate turns "Oceanica" into an unexpected funk freak-out. The bandleader continues sharpening both his pop instincts and dynamic electro grooves, while Kaye and Tate foil perfectly, especially on combined duet efforts like the title track. As San Fermin's best outing, Belong winds wildly through styles, but ultimately ties together its own unique intoxication. (Wed. 15, Bar 96, 10pm; Fri. 17, Stubb's, 10:30pm)

****

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

San Fermin, SXSW Music 2017

