SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

San Fermin

Belong (Downtown/Interscope)

Ellis Ludwig-Leone's first two albums offered grandiose orchestral pop intricately woven in increasingly complex rhythms. Third disc Belong aims more personal for the Brooklyn composer, though the sonic ambitions of his eightpiece remain unchecked. Charlene Kaye opens on vocals, pushing into the giant pop pulse of "Bride," before Allen Tate turns "Oceanica" into an unexpected funk freak-out. The bandleader continues sharpening both his pop instincts and dynamic electro grooves, while Kaye and Tate foil perfectly, especially on combined duet efforts like the title track. As San Fermin's best outing, Belong winds wildly through styles, but ultimately ties together its own unique intoxication. (Wed. 15, Bar 96, 10pm; Fri. 17, Stubb's, 10:30pm)

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.