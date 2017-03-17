SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Gabriel Garzón-Montano

Jardín (Stones Throw)

Raised in Brooklyn by immigrant parents (French/Colombian), Stones Throw multi-instrumentalist Gabriel Garzón-Montano crafts sophisticated modern soul with an underlying hip-hop ethos. Jardín hypnotizes on organic down-tempo grooves and a vocal swagger that stands tall alongside D'Angelo's "Devil's Pie." Garzón-Montano plays nearly every instrument, including drums, bass, guitar, piano, and synths, on a self-produced album that also layers in syncopated hand-claps, abundant strings, rain sticks, and vocal strata. The singer caught ears when Drake sampled a song wholesale for a hit 2015 mixtape but – Drizzy co-sign or no – Jardín proves spring's arrived for Gabriel Garzón-Montano. (Wed. 15, Elysium, 8pm; Fri. 17, Lucille, 12mid; Sat. 18, the Main, 11:20pm)

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.