SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Gabriel Garzón-Montano

Jardín (Stones Throw)

By Thomas Fawcett, Fri., March 17, 2017

Raised in Brooklyn by immigrant parents (French/Colombian), Stones Throw multi-instrumentalist Gabriel Garzón-Montano crafts sophisticated modern soul with an underlying hip-hop ethos. Jardín hypnotizes on organic down-tempo grooves and a vocal swagger that stands tall alongside D'Angelo's "Devil's Pie." Garzón-Montano plays nearly every instrument, including drums, bass, guitar, piano, and synths, on a self-produced album that also layers in syncopated hand-claps, abundant strings, rain sticks, and vocal strata. The singer caught ears when Drake sampled a song wholesale for a hit 2015 mixtape but – Drizzy co-sign or no – Jardín proves spring's arrived for Gabriel Garzón-Montano. (Wed. 15, Elysium, 8pm; Fri. 17, Lucille, 12mid; Sat. 18, the Main, 11:20pm)

***.5

Gabriel Garzón-Montano, SXSW Music 2017

