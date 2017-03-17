SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Hard to fit a central thesis into a four-song EP, but Bleached spells one out loud and clear here: Women can rock, now shut up about it. Lightning fast and slacker surf rocky as ever, Can You Deal? follows up the band's second LP last spring in Welcome the Worms with sonic offerings far more pointed in their messaging (see: barn burner "Turn to Rage"). The all-woman quartet accompanies the EP with a zine for and by gender peers including Speedy Ortiz/Sad13's Sadie Dupuis, Hayley Williams of Paramore, and Lizzo. Proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood. Deal with it. (Wed. 15, Lustre Pearl, 9:30pm; Thu. 16, Banger's, 9pm)