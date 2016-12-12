Music Poll Ballot
Music Poll 2016-2017: 27 Days Left to Vote!
Music Poll 2016-2017:
27 Days Left to Vote!
Top 10s
This is our most desperate hour
Top 10s
This is our most desperate hour
Top 10s
This is our most desperate hour
Sweet Spirit
Barracuda
African Children's Choir
at Long Center for the Performing Arts
The Happiness of the Katakuris
at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
State Offers No Evidence of Health Benefit During Fetal Burial Rule Hearing
Austin abortion provider calls rule “cruel” to patients
Top 10 Austin Albums of 2016
The
Chronicle
music staff picks their favorite local records
Top 10 Stops When We’re on the Vegan Wagon
No animals were harmed in the making of this list
Top Books to Make You Cry on Your Lunch Break
Reads of 2016 that will draw a discreet tear or two with their beautiful, and bittersweet humanity
THE LATEST
January Events Roundup
Day trips for 2017
Protextor’s Fleshlight-Funded Video
“Safe consensual sex is hot”
Top 10 Festival Films You Haven't Seen Yet
Last year's unseen genre gems to add to your must-see list
Top 10 Horror Films of 2016
Ghosts, ghouls, zombies, and ... turkey basters?
DVDanger: Horror for the Holidays Part II
New chillers and shockers to get you through the season
Carrie Fisher Lightsaber Vigil
NEWS
Top 10 Local Political Stories
The city's biggest stories
by Michael King
Top 10 City Council Stories
The best from this year's dais
by Michael King
County's New Courthouse
Feds transfer vacant courthouse to county for probate court
Wish List: Meals on Wheels Requests Deliverers
Remember your homebound neighbors
Texas Sends Final Notice to Kick Planned Parenthood Out of Medicaid
Planned Parenthood says: We'll see you in court
Wish List: TENT Needs Community Engagement
Contributing to trans equality
Hoping for an Electoral College Miracle
Capitol demos planned for Monday EC voting session
FOOD
The Year in Food
We find culinary bright spots in a year marked by loss
by Brandon Watson
Food Gift Guide: Self Care Edition
Local treats to get you through the rest of 2016
by Sierra Diaz
Bending Branch Makes White Wines, Too
One of Texas’ best hides on their list
Cochon555 Heritage BBQ
Nat’l culinary competition delights with food, drink, and knowledge
The Stress-Free Thanksgiving Meal
Don't spend turkey day in the kitchen
Cookbook Authors Come to Olamaie, Josephine House
Combine your love of making and eating food
Wine & Swine Menu Announced
Pork-centric feast returns with a new twist
Willie Nelson’s 69 Minutes
First of three sold-out nights proves the still is still moving
Top 10 Underrated Restaurants
Review: Top 10 Austin Albums of 2016
The
Chronicle
music staff picks their favorite local records
Top 10 Austin Beer Developments of 2016
Willie Nelson’s 69 Minutes
First of three sold-out nights proves the still is still moving
Travis County Catches a Judicial Break
Feds transfer vacant courthouse to county for probate court
Top 10 Labor Stories
Treat your workers right
Top 10 Festival Films You Haven't Seen Yet
Last year's unseen genre gems to add to your must-see list
MUSIC
Drank the Lemonade
As album sales give way to streaming services, how much longer will we be able to purchase music?
by Raoul Hernandez
Protextor’s Fleshlight-Funded Video
“Safe consensual sex is hot”
by Kevin Curtin
Willie Nelson’s 69 Minutes
First of three sold-out nights proves the still is still moving
Jackie Venson & Dale Watson’s Manhattan Mosey
How to Become a Musician – Episode 2
Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits Vols. I-III
San Antonio state of mind extends a 26-year ATX drought
Burning Books With the Schisms
Video premiere: “Bibles and Torahs”
The Bob Dylan Nobel: The Morning After
Firsthand from Sweden, what happened at the ceremony
Willie Nelson’s 69 Minutes
First of three sold-out nights proves the still is still moving
Top 10 Underrated Restaurants
Review: Top 10 Austin Albums of 2016
The
Chronicle
music staff picks their favorite local records
Top 10 Austin Beer Developments of 2016
Willie Nelson’s 69 Minutes
First of three sold-out nights proves the still is still moving
Travis County Catches a Judicial Break
Feds transfer vacant courthouse to county for probate court
Top 10 Labor Stories
Treat your workers right
Top 10 Festival Films You Haven't Seen Yet
Last year's unseen genre gems to add to your must-see list
SCREENS
Just a Moment in Time
The
Chronicle
film staff's overall winners of the year
by Josh Kupecki
Top 10 Horror Films of 2016
Ghosts, ghouls, zombies, and ... turkey basters?
DVDanger: Horror for the Holidays Part II
New chillers and shockers to get you through the season
Austin Says Farewell to Carrie Fisher
Goodbyes fit for a princess, senator, general, and writer
It's a Wonderful Lie
Breezy, sneaky
Christmas in Connecticut
airs Christmas Eve on TCM
DVDanger:
I Am Not a Serial Killer
Director Billy O'Brien on adapting the story of a young monster
ARTS & CULTURE
Robert Faires' Top 10 (+1) Theatre Riches of 2016
Works that struck a nerve with the political state of our city and our nation stood out in this year's outstanding theatre productions
by Robert Faires
Robert Faires' Top 10 Classical Music / Dance Treasures of 2016
The richest work in dance and classical music this year ran the gamut from a dance in a backyard pool to an opera about Cold War brainwashing
by Robert Faires
Swingle All the Way!
Stritch, Caruso deliver hit holiday cabaret from Birdland
Art.Science.Gallery.: Evolving or Dying?
Crucial times for the city’s science-celebrating bastion of art
A Very Krampus Christmas
Seasonal scares at the House of Torment
Hey, Grownups!
More
Graphic Novels!
Three new releases from those geeky savants at Fantagraphics
The Bob Dylan Nobel: The Morning After
Firsthand from Sweden, what happened at the ceremony
