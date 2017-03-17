The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Pegi Young & the Survivors

Raw (Baltimore Thrush)

By Jim Caligiuri, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

If anyone has any questions about Pegi and Neil Young's marriage breaking up after 36 years, Raw will put them to rest. "Why'd you have to ruin my life?" are the first words she sings on opener "Why," her voice dripping with venom. With songwriting assistance from keyboard legend Spooner Oldham, a veteran of her ex's band, along with songs from Dolly Parton, Don Henley, and others, she addresses all the stages of grief in a way that's startlingly honest yet equally listenable. Breakup albums might be overdone, but the emotions here glisten sharp and undeniable. (Wed. 15, 18th Floor at Hilton Garden Inn, 10pm)

***

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Pegi Young & the Survivors, SXSW Music 2017

Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
