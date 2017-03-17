The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Meat Wave

The Incessant (SideOneDummy)

By Bryan Rolli, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Chicago punk trio Meat Wave named its third LP The Incessant following the abject despair singer/guitarist Chris Sutter experienced after the cessation of a 12-year relationship. The SideOneDummies channel their angst into breathlessly muscular hooks and moments of chilling, claustrophobic self-reflection, often within the same song. Hardcore pioneer Steve Albini's lean production accentuates every cymbal crash and guitar strum, twisting the title track into a more acidic take on the Strokes' "Last Nite." "Killing the Incessant" closes the album with a discordant freak-out as Sutter declares, "Now fear couldn't blanket me," a brief respite from the anguish. (Wed. 15, Dirty Dog Bar, 12mid)

***.5

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More by Bryan Rolli
SXSW Music Live: City of Austin Showcase
SXSW Music Live: City of Austin Showcase
Calliope Musicals and Emily Wolfe blow the rooftop off

March 15, 2017

SXSW Friday Record Reviews
Mastodon
Emperor of Sand (Reprise)

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Meat Wave, SXSW Music 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Treble Soul
at Bat Bar
Mike Stinson
at Broken Spoke
Ken Simpson
at Broken Spoke
Nakia & the Blues Grifters at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP