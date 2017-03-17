SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews
Meat Wave
The Incessant (SideOneDummy)
By Bryan Rolli, Fri., March 17, 2017
Chicago punk trio Meat Wave named its third LP The Incessant following the abject despair singer/guitarist Chris Sutter experienced after the cessation of a 12-year relationship. The SideOneDummies channel their angst into breathlessly muscular hooks and moments of chilling, claustrophobic self-reflection, often within the same song. Hardcore pioneer Steve Albini's lean production accentuates every cymbal crash and guitar strum, twisting the title track into a more acidic take on the Strokes' "Last Nite." "Killing the Incessant" closes the album with a discordant freak-out as Sutter declares, "Now fear couldn't blanket me," a brief respite from the anguish. (Wed. 15, Dirty Dog Bar, 12mid)
