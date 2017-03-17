SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Meat Wave

The Incessant (SideOneDummy)

Chicago punk trio Meat Wave named its third LP The Incessant following the abject despair singer/guitarist Chris Sutter experienced after the cessation of a 12-year relationship. The SideOneDummies channel their angst into breathlessly muscular hooks and moments of chilling, claustrophobic self-reflection, often within the same song. Hardcore pioneer Steve Albini's lean production accentuates every cymbal crash and guitar strum, twisting the title track into a more acidic take on the Strokes' "Last Nite." "Killing the Incessant" closes the album with a discordant freak-out as Sutter declares, "Now fear couldn't blanket me," a brief respite from the anguish. (Wed. 15, Dirty Dog Bar, 12mid)

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.