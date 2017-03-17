The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Merchandise

A Corpse Wired for Sound (4AD)

By Libby Webster, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

The fifth album from Tampa's Merchandise marks the band's clearest departure from grittier sonic origins. A Corpse Wired for Sound retains the darkness that's permeated Merchandise for nearly a decade, but does so with more restraint. Instead of aggression, cuts like "Shadow of the Truth" and "Flower of Sex" radiate a quiet violence, an Eighties darkness drawing from Echo & the Bunnymen, particularly in vocalist Carson Cox's delivery. While closer "My Dream Is Yours" picks up the pace, the album pulses inward and outward, meditative, trapped in one place. (Wed. 15, Sidewinder Inside, 11pm; Fri. 17, Mohawk Outdoor, 9pm)

**.5

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More by Libby Webster
SXSW Music Live: Stereogum Party
SXSW Music Live: Stereogum Party
Real Estate, Sleigh Bells – feh! Girlpool bests all

March 15, 2017

SXSW Friday Record Reviews
Priests
Nothing Feels Natural (Sister Polygon)

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Merchandise, SXSW Music 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Treble Soul
at Bat Bar
Mike Stinson
at Broken Spoke
Ken Simpson
at Broken Spoke
Nakia & the Blues Grifters at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP