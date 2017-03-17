The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Ha Ha Tonka

Heart-Shaped Mountain (Bloodshot)

By Jim Caligiuri, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

This Springfield, Mo., quintet shook up its lineup, adding ex-Hoots & Hellmouth drummer Mike Reilly and multi-instrumentalist James Cleare from the Spring Standards. It hasn't affected their sound one bit as evidenced by the soaring soundscapes and jangly indie pop on fifth album Heart-Shaped Mountain. If anything, Ha Ha Tonka's vehicles climb new heights with dazzling harmonies and impressive instrumental interplay on the revved-up "Race to the Bottom" and glimmering "Height of My Fears." What remains is an unmistakable sound and a supremely positive message allowing them to call this their "love album." (Wed. 15, Continental Club, 9pm)

***.5

