SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Well-respected in East Nashville, where he hangs his hat, Cory Branan's fifth effort shows why he's drawn comparisons to Jason Isbell and Ryan Adams. A self-described "death album," its longing for the past stems from the death of its creator's father, and the fact that relationships never seem to last. Genre-hopping throughout, from indie-folk stylings ("Imogene") and alt.country pleading ("The Vow") to slashing punk ("Another Nightmare in America"), Branan can't quite bring it full circle in matching the music to his emotions. The results leave the listener craving something a bit more substantial. (Wed. 15, Parish, 12mid)