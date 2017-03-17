The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Cory Branan

Adios (Bloodshot)

By Jim Caligiuri, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Well-respected in East Nashville, where he hangs his hat, Cory Branan's fifth effort shows why he's drawn comparisons to Jason Isbell and Ryan Adams. A self-described "death album," its longing for the past stems from the death of its creator's father, and the fact that relationships never seem to last. Genre-hopping throughout, from indie-folk stylings ("Imogene") and alt.country pleading ("The Vow") to slashing punk ("Another Nightmare in America"), Branan can't quite bring it full circle in matching the music to his emotions. The results leave the listener craving something a bit more substantial. (Wed. 15, Parish, 12mid)

**

