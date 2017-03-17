SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Dude York

Sincerely (Hardly Art)

A good chunk of Sincerely offers brash, catchy, booming rock. The Seattle power-pop trio's sophomore disc crunches up grunge history thoroughly, but when they stray on shoegazey, instrumental interludes "Sincerely i" and "Sincerely ii," momentum tanks. Peter Richards handles guitar and vocals on most of the tracks, but the two cuts penned and sung by bassist Claire England (whose voice recalls Mary Timony), "Tonight" and "Love Is," serve as the album's true earworms. (Wed. 15, Maggie Mae's Gibson Room, 8pm)

