The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Vagabon

Infinite Worlds (Father/Daughter)

By Libby Webster, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Lætitia Tamko's debut isn't concerned with musical cohesion. Instrumental ambience, rock & roll, and quiet, sparse moments all come and go on Infinite Worlds. Instead, the Cameroonian New York dweller threads a singular narrative obsessed with the singer's sense of place, or lack thereof. Some tracks focus on physical spaces, like breakup ballad "Cold Apartment," bleak melancholy until the drums come rearing in, and electrified rocker "100 Years," painting recollections of a childhood home. Mostly, though, there's an existential longing explored in Tamko's sweet, vulnerable voice and thoughtful songwriting. (Wed. 15, Sidewinder Outside, 8:15pm)

***

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More by Libby Webster
SXSW Music Live: Stereogum Party
SXSW Music Live: Stereogum Party
Real Estate, Sleigh Bells – feh! Girlpool bests all

March 15, 2017

SXSW Thursday Record Reviews
Jay Som
Everybody Works (Polyvinyl)

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Vagabon, SXSW Music 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Treble Soul
at Bat Bar
Mike Stinson
at Broken Spoke
Ken Simpson
at Broken Spoke
Nakia & the Blues Grifters at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP