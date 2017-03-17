SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Vagabon

Infinite Worlds (Father/Daughter)

Lætitia Tamko's debut isn't concerned with musical cohesion. Instrumental ambience, rock & roll, and quiet, sparse moments all come and go on Infinite Worlds. Instead, the Cameroonian New York dweller threads a singular narrative obsessed with the singer's sense of place, or lack thereof. Some tracks focus on physical spaces, like breakup ballad "Cold Apartment," bleak melancholy until the drums come rearing in, and electrified rocker "100 Years," painting recollections of a childhood home. Mostly, though, there's an existential longing explored in Tamko's sweet, vulnerable voice and thoughtful songwriting. (Wed. 15, Sidewinder Outside, 8:15pm)

