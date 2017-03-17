The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews

Sohn

Rennen (4AD)

By Kahron Spearman, Fri., March 17, 2017

Vienna-based English producer/songwriter Christopher Taylor breathes more life into his glitch-filled indie R&B on strong sophomore full-length Rennen. Lead single "Conrad," galvanic and overtly political, stalks forward, plainly denigrating society's unrelenting progress into oblivion, which we're sure to regret: "I can feel it coming, we can never go back." Slow-burning "Signal" underlines Taylor's talent in subtlety, every synthetic tap and acoustic kick in its right place with an ever-so-slight bounce. Taylor's voice reaches upward in surrender on the title track: "And I feel some relief now I know, and I love you, but I really have to go." (Wed. 15, Elysium, 1am; Fri. 17, Mohawk Outdoor, 11pm)

