100 Local SXSW Music Acts

Amplified Heat

Sat. 18, Bar 96, 11pm Nearly 15 years on, Austin's Ortiz brothers continue to stoke the fires of hard rock and heavy blues, taking a louder and dirtier approach to the radio-ready sounds of ZZ Top and the Vaughan brothers. 2011's On the Hunt remains the gritty power trio's most recent recording. – Michael Toland

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead

Wed. 15, Bungalow, 1am Launched by principals Jason Reece and Conrad Keely in mid-Nineties Austin, AYWKUBTTOD's incendiary post-punk destruction evolved into cinematic art rock on 2014's IX. Fresh off headlining Keely's Golden Street Festival in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday's showcase features original guitarist Kevin Allen alongside bassist Autry Fulbright II and guitarist/drummer Jamie Miller. – Greg Beets

Annabelle Chairlegs

Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas at Volstead, 12:15am Led by singer/songwriter Lindsey Mackin, psych rock quartet Annabelle Chairlegs navigates terrain somewhere between Black Angels drone and the melodic experimentation of mid-period Flaming Lips. One album down, another's ready for the studio. – Michael Toland

Tje Austin

Wed. 15, Saxon Pub, 12mid Smooth R&B crooner in the mold of John Legend, Tje Austin's new LP I Belong to You comes on the heels of a three-year battle with cancer. Stocked with slick soul tunes and a polished pop veneer, the album spins readymade for The Voice, where the local caught his first big break. – Thomas Fawcett

The Bad Lovers

Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas, 7:15pm Operating since 2010 at a weird crossroads of Exile-era Rolling Stones, the Ramones, and the 1910 Fruitgum Co., the Bad Lovers are dirty, messy power-pop for a generation that specializes in fake biker gang jackets, facial hair, Pork magazine subscriptions, and chronically bad decisions born of junk food, cheap beer, and cheaper crystal meth. Definitely talkin' 'bout their generation. – Tim Stegall

Band of Heathens

Wed. 15, Parish, 11pm A decade in and Band of Heath­ens have become a force behind principal anchors Ed Jurdi and Gordy Quist. The Austin quintet's new fifth studio effort, Duende, cuts expectedly eclectic touring through funked-up soulful Southern rockers, easy rolling Eagles-esque harmonies, and poignant ballads behind the outfit's expert songwriting. – Doug Freeman

Indrajit Banerjee

Thu. 16, Hotel Vegas Patio, 10:15pm; Sat. 18, Russian House, 8pm Both a UT educator and veteran of the Black Angels' Levitation festival, sitarist Indrajit Banerjee plies prodigious technique and a keen sense of imaginative fun to traditional Indian classical music. Tabla master Sri Gourisankar accompanies. – Michael Toland

Bee Caves

TBA Americana-tinged songwriting in Bee Caves brands a band named after the gateway town to the Hill Country. Weaved in are hints of psychedelic and electronic music, which allow the dark undertones of the songs to flourish on new levels altogether, mixed by the diverse musical backgrounds of the fourpiece's members. – Abby Johnston

Scott H. Biram

Wed. 15, Continental Club, 12mid The local daddy of punk rock blues, kicking one-man band jams going on 20 years now, recently dropped full-length The Bad Testament on Bloodshot Records. Utilizing his home studio, he sounds at times like a full group, rocking tales of sin and redemption like a wayward preacher with badly tattooed knuckles in some film noir. – Tim Stegall

Birdlegg

Thu. 16, 18th Floor at Hilton Garden Inn, 8:30pm Ain't a stage out there that can contain Birdlegg. The showstopping harmonica wildcat brings his high-energy antics out on the dance floor, up on the bar, even out the club's front door. Owing breath to both Sonnys, Sonny Terry and Sonny Boy Williamson, the 69-year-old's performances are as musically potent as his timeless voice erupts straight from the gut. – Kevin Curtin

Black Angels

Wed. 15, Mohawk Outdoor, 1am A decade out since delivering a definitive statement in drone with debut LP Passover, Austin's psychedelic powerhouse unloads its fifth full-length (and first in four years) next month with Death Song. Lead single "Currency" washes in the quintet's hypnotic guitar roar cut with a spiraling anxiety. – Doug Freeman

Blind Pets

Wed. 15, Dirty Dog Bar, 9pm Blind Pets boast a raw trio energy nostalgic for beer brawls and mosh pits. Inside a dingy garage convulsed by Gibson SGs and overthrowing drum kits, their wall of distortion and fuzz wheelbarrows riffs and thick bass scuzz over a decade-spanning catalog punctuated by He Said She Said in 2013. – Alejandra Ramirez

Molly Burch

Wed. 15, Maggie Mae's Gibson Room, 12mid; Thu. 16, Barracuda Backyard, 8:15pm Local songstress by way of Los Angeles, Molly Burch sings with a lovelorn earnestness evoking Patsy Cline and the Everly Brothers. Accompanied by unornate instrumentation of reverb-washed chords and razor-sharp twang, Burch croons in a honeyed alto above percussive shuffles and light keys on February's acclaimed Captured Tracks debut Please Be Mine. – Alejandra Ramirez

Dylan Cameron

Thu. 16, Hotel Vegas, 8:10pm Born and raised by Austin music royalty (psych drummer Lisa Cameron) the synth maven and Austin label Holodeck Records' in-house producer released a salient and introspective debut in 2016's Infinity Floor, a fervent mixture of techno atmospherics, old-school jungle, and house flavors. – Kahron Spearman

Capyac

Sat. 18, the Iron Bear, 1am Platform gogo boots, disco balls, face paint, and glittered splendor punctuates Capyac's live spectacle. Dance floor grooves come through syncopated riff shuffles, champagne-kissed synths, and breezy love platitudes. Debut Headlunge cruises through funk opulence, while follow-up EP Fis excursions through crisp techno beats, low-bass chrome electronics, and bubblegum house trips. – Alejandra Ramirez

Paul Cauthen

Fri. 17, Maggie Mae's Rooftop, 12mid Following the breakup of his harmony-rich roots outfit Sons of Fathers, Paul Cauthen turned to his country background for one of last year's best local albums and one of the finest country LPs nationwide on debut disc My Gospel. The songwriter's rich baritone rolls deep country soul with a Waylon Jennings and Southern gospel flair. – Doug Freeman

Chasca

Sat. 18, Javelina, TBA A composite of 21st century drag, glitter-glam rock, and space-age costumes, Chasca's eccentric rock voyages to the final frontier where Rocky Horror Picture Show crosses paths with Star Wars and meets with medieval Europe on the way. On albums Bedtime for Bedlamites and Barbarians, frontman J.T. Martin's messianic wails cut through shotgun riffs and ricocheted electronics. – Alejandra Ramirez

Cheap Fur

Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas, 8pm These self-proclaimed bovver rock revivalists dig a dirty fingernail into the point in time where goon-glam gave way to punk rock. Debut single "Get Loose" does one better with a party-down riff redolent of Brownsville Station's Detroit. The quartet's approach may be elemental, but they rekindle the glass-breaking Saturday night spirit of their forebears. – Greg Beets

Beth Chrisman

Sat. 18, Palm Door on Sabine, 9pm Cele­brated for her fiddle as a member of local string trio the Carper Family, Beth Chrisman steps into the spotlight as a solo songwriter and leader of her band the Morning Afters. Her gentle twang and roots prowess marks her planned 2017 debut LP with promise. – Doug Freeman

Churchwood

Thu. 16, Saxon Pub, 9:45pm Forged by veterans from bands as disparate as the LeRoi Brothers and Brown Whörnet, Churchwood's avant-blues defies formula. Guitarists Bill Anderson and Billysteve Korpi summon Beefheart-style desert visions, while vocalist/professor Joe Doerr makes language eat its own tail. Fourth album Hex City hits full bloom on make-do post-election lullabies like "One Big White Nightmare." – Greg Beets

Gary Clark Jr.

Fri. 17, Levi's Outpost, 9pm "The Chosen One": No small praise for a guitarist growing up in a city that claims Jimmie and Stevie Vaughan, but Gary Clark Jr. backs up superlatives with studious swagger. The Grammy-winner incorporates hip-hop, R&B, and unabashed pop on 2015's The Story of Sonny Boy Slim, positioning himself as a modern-day Prince. This showcase doubles as a release party for Warner Bros.' new Live North America 2016, dropping that day. – Bryan Rolli

Wendy Colonna

Wed. 15, Saxon Pub, 9pm Originally from the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, Wendy Colonna has blossomed into one of Austin's movers and shakers, supporting other artists in a multitude of ways. Her new disc, No Moment but Now, finds her soulful swamp pop edging into more adult themes, yet still joyously blues-based. – Jim Caligiuri

Cotton Mather

Wed. 15, the Main, 11pm; Thu. 16, Palm Door on Sabine, 12mid After a lauded reissue of 1997's Kontiki, pure pop maestro Robert Harrison reactivated Cotton Mather. Furthering the ambition of post-Mather outfit Future Clouds and Radar, Harrison wrote a song for each of the 64 hexagrams in the I Ching. That project's ongoing, but its earliest fruits shine brightly on last year's Death of the Cool. – Greg Beets

Country Cousins

Wed. 15, 512, 8:45pm Like the legendary Dirty South pairings of UGK and Outkast, Country Cousins K-Paul and Pimpin Pen spit classic Lone Star raps with contrasting but perfectly complementary styles. The duo, whose mothers are sisters, enlist Freddie Gibbs on "Trap House Jumpin" and blow endo and sip lean on latest single "Up 2 Somethin." – Thomas Fawcett

Curved Light

Wed. 15, St. David's Bethell Hall, 7:30pm; Thu. 16, Hotel Vegas, 7:10pm Austin by way of Baltimore, Peter Tran makes brooding, atmospheric darkwave. Abstract and instrumental, his mastery of modular synth rigs caught the attention of Survive-affiliated local label Holodeck Records, currently prepping Curved Light's new tape for May. – Libby Webster

Darkbird

Fri. 17, TenOak, 12:15 Fronted by the dramatic and dynamic Kelly Barnes and anchored by Brian Cole's guitar and songwriting, Darkbird unloads epic, darkwave-tinged rock swells. The quintet's 2015 debut EP, I Remember Feeling My Fingers Slip, captures Barnes' powerful and anthemic vocal turns, which can swoon toward Neko Case and bite like Liz Phair. – Doug Freeman

Jesse Dayton

Fri. 17, Continental Club, 12mid A country outlaw since his emergence in the late Nineties, Beaumont native Dayton has done it all. From directing his own horror movie after appearing in one by Rob Zombie and soundtracking another, to playing Kinky Friedman in a theatrical production, the guitarist recently subbed for Billy Zoom in X. Then he comes back to shooting the Waylon Jennings legacy full of punk overdrive on last fall's The Revealer. – Tim Stegall

Dominican Jay

Sat. 18, Clive Bar, 9:10pm Dropping the ambitious and socially conscious Reality Rap, the Austin/Florida-based rapper and Dream Sequence affiliate connects, detailing what it takes to forge a rap career, especially in the hyper-gentrification of Austin. – Kahron Spearman

Jacob Dupre Quintet

Fri. 17, Elephant Room, 11pm Young pianist Jacob Dupre's ensemble features pre-eminent trombone Austinite Jon Blondell as main soloist, as well as a tap dancer and his own smooth singing. Besides an update on Harry Connick Jr.'s debonair crooning and fiery improvisation, Dupre also composes music for films and video games. – Michael Toland

Eastside Kings

Thu. 16, 18th Floor at Hilton Garden Inn, 8pm Austin blues didn't begin with Stevie Ray Vaughan. Crackling through the amps of African-American progenitors on the city's Eastside, this league of extraordinary bluesmen unites veteran pickers whose performance histories extend back to the Sixties. Respectfully wrangled by preservationist and player Eddie Stout, their experience ensures a genuine blues convergence. – Kevin Curtin

Elijah Ford

Wed. 15, Maggie Mae's, 10pm; Sat. 18, Palm Door on Sabine, 12mid Elijah Ford sparked his career in Ryan Bingham's band before stepping solo, and the influence of the Oscar winner's amped-up roots rock and tight songwriting echoes in Ford's. 2016 sophomore offering As You Were runs heavy with big, gritty alt-rock hooks. – Doug Freeman

Quin Galavis

Wed. 15, the Main, 9pm Veteran of celebrated Beerland spawn Nazi Gold and the Dead Space, Galavis poured himself out both musically and emotionally on last year's triumphant My Life in Steel and Concrete. The sprawling double album's sonic range extended from abrasive punk to gothic drama and lo-fi folk. New single "Me to Me" artfully overlays heavy emotional content over a forlorn-yet-popward song structure. – Greg Beets

Ghost Wolves

Wed. 15, Swan Dive, 9pm The hyperfuzzed trash blues duo of Jonny and Carley Wolf have freshly dropped a new full-length, Texas Platinum, via German imprint Hound Gawd Records. Chock-full of corrosive guitar textures, post-Keith Moon drumming, and Carley's yelped, insurrectionist lyrics, the album also benefits from the best production they've enjoyed yet. Still ballsy, still feral. – Tim Stegall

Go Fever

Wed. 15, Swan Dive, 8pm No one's having as much fun as Acey Monaro of the sunny indie fivepiece Go Fever. Last month's self-titled debut solidified the frontwoman's penchant for fun, sophisticated pop with a gutsy LP living at the intersection of Seventies surf rock and twee. – Libby Webster

Golden Dawn Arkestra

Thu. 16, Hotel Vegas Patio, 11pm Greatest live spectacle in Austin music, Golden Dawn Arkestra assaults all senses with bedazzled costumes nodding to the Afro-futurism of Sun Ra, go-go dancers, the occasional wizard hype man, and a sonic orgasm of polyrhythms, horn blasts, and synthesizers. A recent show crammed so many members onstage (18, including a sevenpiece brass ensemble) that the Stargazers might need a literal ark for their next voyage through the "Space Waves." – Thomas Fawcett

Jon Dee Graham

Sat. 18, Continental Club, 9pm One of Austin's most poignant songwriters and an always in-demand guitar slinger, Jon Dee Graham draws bears in his spare time and shakes the foundation of the Continental on a regular basis. His most recent EP, Knoxville Skyline, features story-songs about people he's met along the way since before the True Believers marauded the Southwest. – Jim Caligiuri

Greenbeard

Thu. 16, Friends, 11pm Psyched-out power trio Greenbeard treads the line between denim-clad retro rock and outright doom metal on 2015's Stoned at the Throne, whose sludgy riffs mask studious hooks. Don't let the title fool you: "Sativa Wizardia" grooves purposefully on twin guitar leads and Chance Parker's sprightly vocals. – Bryan Rolli

Hundred Visions

Sat. 18, Hotel Vegas, 11pm Forged in the fuzzed-up trash-punk aesthetic, fealty to the bottom end distinguishes Hundred Visions. The tightly wound trio's dirty shag carpet growl takes the head by shooting at the pelvis. Brutal Pueblo, new third album, dive bombs the stylistic intersection of Thee Oh Sees' Bay Area garage-psych renaissance and Blue Cheer's stoner rock legacy. – Greg Beets

Invoke

Wed. 15, the Hideout, 10pm Described by radio deejays as "not classical, but not not classical," string quartet Invoke adds mandolin, banjo, and folk melodies to its arsenal. The ensemble serves as Young Professional String Quartet in Residence at UT. – Michael Toland

Kydd Jones

Sun. 18, the Scoot Inn, 7:30 Relocating back to Austin from Atlanta, this prolific rapper/producer and LNS Crew representative recently dropped atmospheric trap slapper "Dripped Up," which precedes the release of his upcoming EP, Homecoming. 2016's Sounds in My Head 2: The Righteous Edition delivers as a soulful and diverse offering, featuring the likes of Skyzoo, Max Frost, Tank Washington, and Yelawolf. – Kahron Spearman

James Junius

Wed. 15, 18th Floor at Hilton Garden Inn, 8pm One of the more intriguing local entries this SXSW and fast-tracked for breakout folk success, the young singer-songwriter from Utah caught the attention of Austin City Limits majordomo Terry Lickona. His single "Make America Kind Again" filters the political through a James Taylor/Slowdive strainer. – Kahron Spearman

Kay Odyssey

Fri. 17, Tellers, 8pm Fourpiece Kay Odyssey's hazy, low-key psychedelia is thick with a slick dreaminess, stemming from the tangled vocal harmonies of guitarist Kristina Boswell and bassist Kelsey Wickliffe. The eeriness of the studio work dissipates into a powerful, rockin' live set. – Libby Webster

Shelley King

Wed. 15, Saxon Pub, 11pm One of the few to be honored with the title Texas State Musician, Shelley King works nonstop bringing her Southern-fried blues, folk, and gospel to the Lone Star State and beyond. Latest disc Building a Fire found her working with the Subdudes, adding an energizing Cajun twist to her music. – Jim Caligiuri

Kraken Quartet

Wed. 15, the Hideout, 1am Drums, percussion, electronics, and vibraphones are the weapons wielded by experimental act the Kraken Quartet, which fits into no genre but its own. The band's debut album Separate | Migrate comes out in the spring. – Michael Toland

Krudas Cubensi

Sat. 18, Carver Museum Boyd Vance Theater, 11:15pm Cuban rappers and sometime Austinites Odaymara Cuesta and Olivia Prendes are Krudas Cubensi, a queer, feminist, Afrocentric, Cuban flag-waving hip-hop duo hellbent on smashing the patriarchy. "Saca tu rosario de nuestro ovario, saca su doctrina de nuestra vagina," they rhyme on "Mi Cuerpo Es Mio." Take your rosary out of my ovaries, get your doctrine out of my vagina! – Thomas Fawcett

Lake of Fire

Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas at Volstead, 11:30pm Fuzzy Southwestern skuzz originating in El Paso in 2012, Lake of Fire's grown into a more refined psych rock outfit. Last year's Born to Burn pulled overtly from Sixties garage rock and pop, injecting the quartet's most righteous guitar riffs yet. – Libby Webster

Leather Girls

Fri. 17, Hotel Vegas Annex, 7:15pm Staple of the local garage scene, fourpiece Leather Girls churn out walloping guitar rock. Tinged with Sixties psych influences, including a spot-on cover of Thane Russal & Three's 1966 hit "Security," Leather Girls' sound is emboldened by propulsive drums. A forthcoming debut LP is finally due in June. – Libby Webster

Leopold AND His Fiction

Fri. 17, Hotel Vegas Annex, 12:30am Glammed-out garage rockers Leopold and His Fiction get a leg up on their revivalist peers with January's Darling Destroyer by juxtaposing raucous guitar licks and wholesome Motown roots. Frontman Daniel Leopold wails over melancholy horns on confessional swinger "Flowers," while the swashbuckling "Saturday" rages with irreverent simplicity. – Bryan Rolli

Letting Up Despite Great Faults

Wed. 15, Speakeasy Kabaret, 1am The Austin dream/shoegaze pop trio's latest extended play, Alexander Devotion, underlines new maturity with kaleidoscopic and modern turns of Eighties and Nineties reminiscence. Their bouncy new single "Starlet" features former Keeper vocalist Lani Thomison. – Kahron Spearman

Lincoln Durham

Wed. 15, Lamberts, 1am God and the devil war over Lincoln Durham. The Shovel vs. the Howling Bones (2012), Exodus of the Deemed Unrighteous (2013), and Revelations of a Mind Unraveling tear the heart out of the Good Book using hacksaw riffs and infectious punk blues. Standing at Satan's ramshackle kit, twixt two mics, and brandishing a Resonator six-string sawed in half by his slide, the tortured, one-man-one-mohawk dude in black howls to the heavens. – Raoul Hernandez

Lo Country

Wed. 15, 18th Floor at the Hilton Garden Inn, 12mid Formerly known as the Plantation Band, Lo Country dropped a promising debut LP with last year's Most Intellectual before dropping their name. Lo Country may fit the local quintet better for their mix of mellow, harmony-braced roots ballads, alt.country stompers, and guitar-ripped Southern rockers. – Doug Freeman

Jeff Lofton

Sat. 18, Elephant Room, 12mid Born in Germany and raised in South Carolina, trumpeter Jeff Lofton has risen as a cornerstone of the Austin scene since landing 10 years ago. He switches easily from NOLA swing to the birth of cool, exploring jazz-funk with the Jeff Lofton Electric Thang and earning rave reviews for his Miles Davis tribute performances with the Jeff Lofton Quartet. – Thomas Fawcett

Los Coast

Fri. 17, Parish, 11pm; Sat. 18, Lamberts, 1am Blazing a path toward breakout with dynamic live performances, the emerging "Simplify" quintet features howling Georgia émigré Trey Privott, likely to be seen stomping barefoot and holding audiences captive to the group's soul-riven jam band aesthetic. – Kahron Spearman

Al Lover

Thu. 16, Hotel Vegas Annex, 9pm Synthesiz­ing his affinities for psychedelic music and urban beatmaking into lysergic mixes, Al Lover's the only DJ with equal reverence for J Dilla and the 13th Floor Elevators. The producer, often operating a trinity of samplers, synths, and software onstage, recently dished a layer cake of Kraut favorites Neu! and art rockers Suicide called Neuicide! – Kevin Curtin

Walker Lukens

Thu. 16, the Main, 10pm Spiffy and soulful, Walker Lukens wholly embraces his role as Austin's solution to Bruno Mars (albeit with less dance moves). Live, Lukens' energy fires up a stage as he blasts out blues-tinged lines over unabashedly poppy backing. With all that heat onstage, it's a wonder he can still rock a blazer. – Abby Johnston

Danny Malone

Thu. 16, Victorian Room at the Driskill, 8pm Songwriter Danny Malone takes things from a whisper to a shout in a matter of seconds. He dabbles equally in minimal lo-fi four-track cuts and rich, full-throated folk-pop. Live, he's as diverse as his three albums, zooming from dance breaks in one song to stilling emotion in the next. – Abby Johnston

Carson McHone

Wed. 15, Maggie Mae's, 9pm When Carson McHone delivered her debut LP, 2015's Goodluck Man, it cemented her reputation as Austin's most promising young country siren. With a knack for poignant songwriting wrought in memorable melodies and cut against her Texas twang, McHone continues to evolve and impress showcasing new tunes for an expected album later this year. – Doug Freeman

Mother Falcon

Wed. 15, the Hideout, 12mid A sprawling indie orchestra rife with talent, Mother Falcon recently molted into a new, smaller incarnation following the departure of several founding members. The local outfit's SXSW showcase promises new material after the experimental pop turns of 2015's Good Luck Have Fun, gorgeous and evocative compositions led by Nick Gregg's vocals and ambitious arrangements. – Doug Freeman

Mobley

Fri. 17, the Main II, 8pm This explosive one-man band fuses mainstream pop and soul melodies, with legit worldliness and honesty. Some Other Country, his most recent full-length, tracks Mobley's thoughts in metaphor about American institutions. – Kahron Spearman

Night Drive

Wed. 15, Maggie Mae's Gibson Room, 1am Is this 2017? 1982? To hear this collaboration of Rodney Connell and Brandon Duhon, born of a fatal car accident claiming the life of a woman both dated, it's the latter year, and synth pop rules MTV. For all who miss the beep/swoosh/whir of a Casiotone and keep lipstick-covered David Sylvian glossies by the bed stand, this is your band. – Tim Stegall

Octopus Project

Tue. 13, Empire Control Room, 11:15pm; Sat. 18, Blackheart, 1am Electronic quartet Octopus Project has pulsed ethereal, mind-bending pop for 15 years, settling into the world of digital sound way before it made its way to the Top 40. Their SXSW appearance breaks up a Southern and East Coast tour promoting their first album in four years, Memory Mirror, which drops April 7. – Abby Johnston

Otis the Destroyer

Fri. 17, TenOak, 1:10am; Sat. 18, Javelina, 1am Smirking glitter-punks Otis the Destroyer don't care about your ideal first date. "I'm gonna take you out for a fight!" vows singer/guitarist Taylor Wilkins on Belushi EP opener "Fight," propelled by fizzy power chords and the sexiest percussion tool of all: the cowbell. Duck and roll when they cover Iggy Pop. – Bryan Rolli

Peterson Brothers Band

Fri. 17, Continental Club, 9pm Alex, 17, on bass and vocals, and Glenn Jr., 20, on guitar and lead vocals, have been rooted in blues since childhood, and indeed, initial gigs at Antone's resounded with awe at how much the pair looked and sounded like veterans of the Muddy Waters Band. The Bastrop siblings take their jams to unexpected places and even wowed new mentor Bootsy Collins. – Jim Caligiuri

Jeff Plankenhorn

Sat. 18, Saxon Pub, 11:30pm Guitar slinger Jeff Plankenhorn is best known for his leads alongside Joe Ely and Bob Schneider, but last year's SoulSlide showcased his songwriting as well. Ripped with scorching riffs, the album grinds through blues, grooves, and soulful ballads, including support from his bandmates in the Resentments. – Doug Freeman

Pleasers

Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas Annex, 8pm Fabulous punk/power-pop combo, featuring Hotel Vegas booker/DJ/poster artist Ben Tipton on bass, pumps out teen dream degeneracy anthems like a weird hybrid of the Ramones and Rubinoos. Somehow greasy, yet clean, it's gluten-free pizza topped with psilocybin mushrooms, sprinkled with crystal meth, and chased with Jack Daniels. – Tim Stegall

Justin "Dat Boy Supa" Porter

Sat. 18, Carver Museum Boyd Vance Theater, 10:55pm Difficult to box in, Supa angles as a skilled underground lyricist plying his trade over booming mainstream trap. As he readies a follow-up to 2014's blaxploitation-influenced SupaCabra, the dexterous and aggressive MC dropped "War" in 2016, a signal to competitors that his absence was temporary. – Kahron Spearman

Dre Prince

Fri. 17, Ibiza, 8:35pm Following in the footsteps of Outkast and UGK, Dre Prince brings melodic hip-hop innovation with a Southern flare to his local BLCK KNG movement. Amongst braggadocio, on-the-hustle credos, and courting platitudes, the MC flows between woozy atmospherics, jigsawed electronic stabs, and soapy-keyed affairs in debut mixtape BLCK Diamond, sophomore project BLCK Dreams, and debut album BLCK KNGDOM. – Alejandra Ramirez

David Ramirez

Fri. 17, Maggie Mae's Rooftop, 11pm David Ramirez's third LP, 2015's Fables, went underappreciated due to the success of his labelmates on Thirty Tigers that year. The disc's quality holds, though, plaintive balladry caught in the Austin troubadour's gently quivering croon and immense lyrical talent that draws emotion from the smallest details and intimate moments. – Doug Freeman

Glenn Rexach Group

Sat. 18, Elephant Room, 10pm Longtime member of the Austin Jazz Workshop and teacher at the Austin School of Music, veteran Austin guitarist Glenn Rexach puts a blues-rocking twist on jazz fusion. His trio's latest LP is 2016's polyrhythmic PanaRican. – Michael Toland

Graham Reynolds

Wed. 15, the Hideout, 11pm; Fri. 17, Elephant Room, 8pm Jazz maverick, soundtrack composer extraordinaire, theatre music master, contemporary classical composer, all-around renaissance man; if there's a side of music unrelated to rock, Graham Reynolds has likely written music for it. Austin's composer-in-residence showcases jazz chops with his free-flowing Golden Arm Trio at the Elephant Room and his classical side (as found on 2011's masterpiece The Difference Engine) at the Hideout. – Michael Toland

Ringo Deathstarr

Thu. 16, Hotel Vegas Patio, 9:20pm Ringo Death­starr's fourth LP, Pure Mood, had the group bucking endless My Bloody Valentine comparisons. Retaining their signature wall-of-fuzz aesthetic, the trio shifted from the noisy ambience of Nineties shoegaze and into more structured, accessible rock & roll. – Libby Webster

The Ripe

Sat. 18, Velveeta Room, 9pm Garage/psych guitarist and Ripe leader Jake Garcia previously slung strings for the Ugly Beats and continues to do so with the Black Angels. The band's 2012 debut Into Your Ears, which leans closer to the Beats' rough-hewn pop than the Angels' dark drone, remains its only recording. – Michael Toland

Whitney Rose

Wed. 15, Cooper's BBQ, 12:50am True blue country from a native Canadian. Heavy on honky-tonk imagery and with a new EP recorded at Dale Watson's studio, Whitney Rose is backed by a big drawl of country sound, the honeyed affectation of her demure vocals floating over the Texan swagger of pedal steel and fiddle. – Libby Webster

Sailor Poon

Wed. 15, Volstead Lounge, 1am Instant audience and approbation met feminist six-piece Sailor Poon, whose queer-friendly punk spazzola remains the sonic equivalent of a giant middle finger. Crass, freaky, cacophonous garage rock with no fucks given and theatrical live sets. – Libby Webster

SaulPaul

Thu. 16, Promiseland Church, 10pm; Sat. 18, Carver Museum Boyd Vance Theater, 8:55pm "A Musician With a Message," SaulPaul blends hip-hop with soulful vocals and acoustics, fully embracing positivity. Also a filmmaker, author, and Kennedy Center performer, his most recent release, Tower to Tower 2, features the inspirational single "Rise." – Kahron Spearman

Screamin' J

Thu. 16, BD Riley's, 11pm Dissonant riffs meet declarative vox and a dooming thud on Vagenda, the first full-length from this 3-year-old co-ed noise/grunge duo. It sounds like the nastier edge of the early-Nineties Northwest, mixed with Austin Eighties acid skronk. – Michael Toland

Sertified

Sat. 18, Clive Bar, 10:30pm Chips & Salsa, a triumphant and highly slept-on affair wholly produced by fellow Austinite/LNS Crew affiliate Haris the Terrorist, platformed this uniquely skilled Austin MC's honest raps through gnarled vocal signatures. – Kahron Spearman

A. Sinclair

Wed. 15, Maggie Mae's Rooftop, 8pm Aaron Sinclair, the "A" behind it all, isn't necessarily an extrovert. He's unassuming on the sidelines, but onstage his tense guitar riffs, peppered by post-punk influences, open up a whole new persona. Live, Sinclair leaves it all in a venue, letting verbose guitar lines carry himself and all of those who fall in their path away. – Abby Johnston

Soaked

Sat. 18, Hotel Vegas, 8:45pm Riding high on recent Burger Records release and debut LP Don't Wanna Wake Up Today, Soaked makes lo-fi garage & guitar rock, a jangly cramming of summer warmth onto wax. – Libby Webster

Star Parks

Sat. 18, Palm Door on Sabine, 10pm Relative newbies generated an intoxicating blend of Sixties psychedelia and hazy Eighties pop grooves on 2016 debut Don't Dwell. – Thomas Fawcett

Peggy Stern Octet

Thu. 16, Elephant Room, 8pm Earning a master's degree in classical music from the New England Conservatory, pianist Peggy Stern has since taken many paths, from salsa and R&B during a stint in San Francisco to more straightahead jazz while in New York. Her Octet adds Western swing, Brazilian, free jazz, and tango to the mix. – Michael Toland

Sungod

Thu. 16, Hotel Vegas, 9:10pm Buoyed by producers and multi-instrumentalists Michael Sharp and Braden Balentine, electro-psych outfit Sungod is a righteous amalgamation of free jazz, Krautrock, heavy dub, metal, and everything in between. Capable of breezy acoustic ditties replete with ambient bird chirping as well as densely layered synth-laden marathons of chaos, Sungod works in mysterious ways. – Thomas Fawcett

Sweet Spirit

Wed. 15, Maggie Mae's Rooftop, 12mid; Thu. 16, the Main, 11pm If Merge Records' A Giant Dog barks Austin indie dual powerhouse Andrew Cashen and Sabrina Ellis' punk band, Sweet Spirit flies their New Wave soul rockers. St. Mojo follows up their splashy 2015 debut Cokomo, which made a fan of fellow local Britt Daniel from Spoon, who's been known to duet with Ellis. – Tim Stegall

Tamarron

Wed. 15, Volstead Lounge, 9:15pm Tamarron have no worries. At least that's what they want you to think after spinning new EP Let's Get Out. Lush, phased-out guitar licks build around leisurely rhythms and spacey vocals, proof that Pet Sounds endures as indie rock's Bible. – Bryan Rolli

Jonathan Terrell

Wed. 15, Maggie Mae's, 8pm East Texas native Jonathan Terrell lays claim to being one of the most intriguing songwriters; Austin's Jason Isbell, if you will. His new EP, Color Me Lucky, finds him mixing folk and Texas country in ways that are supremely attractive and ultimately moving. – Jim Caligiuri

Tetractys

Wed. 15, the Hideout, 8pm More project than group, Tetractys showcases the work of up-and-coming young composers, and isn't afraid to incorporate non-traditional instrumentation into its performances. Conductor Christopher S. Prosser and cellists James Burch and Matt Armbruster preside. – Michael Toland

Third Root

Wed. 15, Four Seasons, 9am Technically, revolutionary rap powerhouse Third Root claims San Antonio as home, but ATX ties run deep, starting with DJ Chicken George. Alamo City MCs Easy Lee and Mexican StepGrandfather invited an army of ATX hip-hop royalty (Bavu Blakes, Reggie Coby, Riders Against the Storm, Da'Shade) to drop bars of truth bombs combating police brutality and anti-immigrant racism. – Thomas Fawcett

Thousand Foot Whale Claw

Thu. 16, Hotel Vegas, 10:10pm Part of the Holodeck Records cell that spawned Survive and Troller, this quartet paints retro-futuristic instrumental synth-scapes that sound both peaceably chill and vaguely foreboding. Elongated drone and motorik informs TFWC's overall presentation, but last year's superlative Cosmic Winds focused on intergalactic leanings demanding intense visualization. – Greg Beets

Tinnarose

Wed. 15, Maggie Mae's Rooftop, 10pm Throw on the platforms for Tinnarose. Like fellow nostalgia enthusiast Ariel Pink, the duo cherry picks the finer points of Seventies popcraft. Singer-songwriter Devon McDermott's tinny soprano seems fit for disco, but the band swerves toward influences like Harry Nilsson and Steely Dan instead. – Abby Johnston

Nook Turner

Thu. 16, 512, 9:50pm Firing on all cylinders and building buzz for his next full-length, The Rise of NOOK Turner, the Austin rapper dropped "She's a Pro," featuring strong guest verses from Houston-born "Mama Should've Told Me" femcee Just Brittany and Kansas City rapper Kstylis. – Kahron Spearman

Ugly Beats

Sat. 18, Velveeta Room, 11pm This venerable quintet's mastery of the Sixties garage rock lexicon makes them one of the surest hands in town. 2014's Brand New Day, their fourth LP on Cynics guitarist Gregg Kostelich's Get Hip label, overlaid Byrds-inspired gravitas without sacrificing gum-smacking pop satisfaction. – Greg Beets

Uncle Lucius

Wed. 15, Maggie Mae's, 12mid Uncle Lucius didn't pull any punches on fourth LP The Light in 2015. Southern fried grooves hearkening Little Feat define the Austin quartet, but songs like "Age of Reason" and "Ouroboros" barb sharp commentary. Kevin Galloway's soulful vocals strike with both a tenderness and down-home grit. – Doug Freeman

US Weekly

Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas, 11:45pm "Why do I wake up in the night screaming?" demands Christopher Nordahl in a hoarse shout on "Christian Ideas." Brace for grating post-punk built on a melodic foundation but punctured by off-kilter guitar lines, pummeling drums, and strange, broken, vocal phrasing. – Libby Webster

Matthew Logan Vasquez

Wed. 15, Bungalow, 9pm; Thu. 16, Austin Convention Center, 4pm The solo stint seems to have stuck for Delta Spirit frontman Mathew Logan Vasquez, who's already following up last year's impressive debut Solicitor Returns with a new LP in April. Does What He Wants stretches the Austinite's ambitions, more explosive, playful, and sonically experimental than previous outfits. – Doug Freeman

Jackie Venson

Wed. 15, Saxon Pub, 1am In a town full of blues vocalists and guitarists, Venson stands front and center as "next up," poised for mainstream breakout. The Berklee College of Music product's earnest fearlessness resonates on her latest, Live at Strange Brew, a showcase of her immense blues guitar prowess and smoky vocals. – Kahron Spearman

White Label Analog

Fri. 17, Palm Door on Sabine, 8pm Energetic indie rock with commercial appeal, the quintet's sound would be at home in the earlier days of Franz Ferdinand, Two Door Cinema Club, etc. You'd be hard-pressed to find another band in town churning out such radio-friendly pop. – Libby Webster

Bonnie Whitmore

Sat. 18, Victorian Room at the Driskill, 11pm Bonnie Whitmore's third album last year turned heads and not just for its provocative title, Fuck With Sad Girls. It demonstrated her skill as a songwriter, able to coalesce different styles and relate her social commentary without preaching. – Jim Caligiuri

Jess Williamson

Fri. 17, St. David's Bethell Hall, 12mid While Jess Williamson's 2014 LP, Native State, skewed folksier and sparser, relying heavily on banjo, last year's melancholic Heart Song found her hitting her stride. A fuller rock sound retained her folk twang on songs reminiscent of Fiona Apple, while her arresting, raw, and cutting voice conjures comparisons to early Cat Power. – Libby Webster

Emily Wolfe

Fri. 17, ACL Live at the Moody Theater, 8:30pm; Sat. 18, Lucille, 11pm After a few EPs testing the waters as an acoustic songwriter, Emily Wolfe grabbed an electric guitar (and a bigger living space) and never looked back. Once demure shows now come to life with rollicking guitar licks and a pure shot of adrenaline. – Abby Johnston

Wood & Wire

Fri. 17, Continental Club, 8pm Wood & Wire are Austin's best bluegrass outfit, but the string quartet branches equally well across roots terrain. Flush with harmonies, sharp banjo and mandolin licks, and impressive songwriting, the band delivered a fired-up live LP last year to follow on the critical acclaim of 2015's The Coast. – Doug Freeman