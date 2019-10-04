10 Can't-Miss Acts for Sunday at ACL Music Festival
And concluding the first weekend ...
Fri., Oct. 4, 2019
Thomas Csorba12:45pm, Tito’s stage (weekend one only)
Thomas Csorba's roughened vocals and lived-in ballads belie his youth, with two EPs and his 2017 debut From the Foxhole released by age 19. For his upcoming platter, the Houston native teams with jamming North Texas outfit the Texas Gentlemen, accenting September's lead single "Jericho" with an easy lift to his sharp lyricism and keen melodies. – Doug Freeman
Duckwrth1:15pm, T-Mobile stage
The grandson of a Pentecostal pastor, L.A. rapper Jared Lee assembles an unhindered, far-reaching hip-hop perspective on the sly. Latest Republic Records LP The Falling Man tracks his history on "Soprano," merging intense rhythmic delivery, bouncy beats, and warped electronic production as Duckwrth. Star-studded soundtrack Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sports his hyper-n-harsh "Start a Riot." – Rachel Rascoe
Idles2pm, Honda stage
These art-punk brutarians from the English seaport town of Bristol stormed SXSW the past two years with tuneful barbarics – intelligent, obtuse, funny, complex, and above all danceable. 2018 sophomore disc Joy as an Act of Resistance lives up to its title. – Tim Stegall
Bea Miller3pm, Miller Lite stage
Riding the success of breakup anthem and 6lack-assisted single "It's Not U It's Me," Bea Miller boasts slinky runs and husked staccatos with a cheeky smirk. 2015 debut Not an Apology telegraphed grandeur, and now the New Jersey singer shows pop powerhouse potential in the skittered beat of "Feels Like Home," and transcendental ether wafting "Feel Something." – Alejandra Ramirez
Koffee3pm, T-Mobile stage
Mikayla Simpson hails from Spanish Town, Jamaica. Island sprinting icon Usain Bolt reposted a video of her tribute to him ("Legend") on his Instagram page, and the rest is history. The bracefaced 19-year-old reggae rapper/singer released debut EP Rapture in March. The 15-minute project mixes reggae and dancehall, while toasting to the rapid climb of an unexpected star. – Derek Udensi
Banks5pm, Miller Lite stage
On LP III, Jillian Banks electrifies dark, sexy R&B with co-producer BJ Burton, a Bon Iver collaborator. Calling in co-writers like Miguel, the Southern Californian inhabits the same world as Billie Eilish and the Weeknd, her romance and smolder awash in blurry low-end surges. – Christina Garcia
Caamp5pm, Vrbo stage
Born from the Midwest Appalachia of Ohio, Caamp makes do with simplistic means of a trio conjuring lamenting acoustics, honey-whiskey timbres, and tumbleweed banjos. Brimming with Americana, country, and folk on a self-titled debut and July's By & By, the group channels intimate melodies and haunting instrumentals buoyed by falsetto harmonies of soulful reverie. – Alejandra Ramirez
Billy Strings5pm, BMI stage (weekend one only)
New single "Everything's the Same," chronicling a ne'er-do-well on a lifelong rampage, proves Billy Strings' best songs are about total fuckups. The flatpicking phenom, whose style appeals to trad bluegrassers, jam scenesters, and headbangers, exists as the unlikeliest of presences: a guitar hero born in the Nineties. – Kevin Curtin
Kacey Musgraves6pm, American Express stage
Even before her 2016 ACL Fest appearance, Kacey Musgraves appeared set for stardom. Last year's third LP Golden Hour proved more than just the twanged-up crossover of previous Pageant Material however. The Texas style maven set her own standard of immaculate "Slow Burn" ballads and amped up "High Horse" pop beats that net the trifecta of Grammy, CMA, and ACM Album of the Year awards. – Doug Freeman
Third Eye Blind6pm, Honda stage
Masters of Nineties alternative, Third Eye Blind churned out hit after hit with "Semi-Charmed Life," "Jumper," and "How's It Going to Be." While their multi-platinum debut remains their claim to fame, the San Franciscans are gearing up for sixth studio album Screamer, which includes the electro-exploratory "Walk Like Kings." – Alejandra Ramirez
